"It Only Happened For The Sake Of Tragedy" — 25 TV And Movie Deaths That Really, Really Didn't Need To Happen
"Not only was the way it happened unspeakably stupid and random, it was the beginning of the end for the show."
As much as we enjoy the media we consume, sometimes writers make choices that really, really, grinds our gears. Especially when they decide to kill off a character for the sake of it...
So, when @DynamoSuperX asked X users to share the most pointless deaths in TV and movie history, we decided to round up the most popular responses:
what's the dumbest / most unnecessary death or sacrifice in TV & film history???— JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) May 21, 2024
a death so pointless and badly handled that it either confuses you or pisses you off. pic.twitter.com/kR9hG2qDeF
1.
they made shuri an orphan for no reason pic.twitter.com/ciwLHS1x9H— 𝑀𝑖𝑘𝑒🖤🌍 (@bhkingmike) May 21, 2024
2.
The deaths of Hicks, Bishop & Newt in Alien 3.— Av (@MarioEmmet) May 21, 2024
James Cameron regarded the decision to kill off those characters as a "slap in the face" to him and to fans of the previous film (Aliens).
I don’t blame him. pic.twitter.com/GFfclF75h8
3.
……..tries to sacrifice himself by hoping the skullcrawler would eat him and he could blow it up with the grenade only for the skullcrawler to kick his ass into a mountain pic.twitter.com/zIV8kvIsmr— Naomi Alanna (@NaomiAlannaC) May 21, 2024
4.
Alr I got you ... Ponzu from HxH.— . (@LordArt1y) May 21, 2024
Side character that Barely had Screen time, was gassed up for a FEW minutes,and then GETS SHOT BY A FUCKING ANT WITH A GUN pic.twitter.com/ALksYu4sNE
5.
his death scene was so unnecessary😭 pic.twitter.com/QQDtqs8ae4— ☆ (@realonx1) May 21, 2024
6.
Nothing will ever top Carl’s death in The Walking Dead. Not only was the way it happened unspeakably stupid and random, it was the beginning of the end for the show. pic.twitter.com/frifXfswsp— Gnoob (@Noobface) May 21, 2024
7.
There from the start and they killed her for no reason in a bad spin-off show that barely anyone watched pic.twitter.com/MOXqzaSVDO— Vikas (@thunderxstorm07) May 21, 2024
8.
Kingsmen 2 just killed her off for no reason.pic.twitter.com/tRoqyFecOj— ☆ (@realonx1) May 21, 2024
9.
Ashi. The delay between her helping jack defeat Aku and her dying at her wedding made no sense. Felt like it only happened for the sake of tragedy. It also creates a paradox too. pic.twitter.com/NLJj6oJSmc— Evil Pelcogo😈 (@under_mania) May 21, 2024
10.
JACK , there was enough space for both pf them to be together pic.twitter.com/5XRAZQ5RgE— Vikas (@thunderxstorm07) May 21, 2024
11.
Eddie in season 4 of Stranger Things. Did not need to sacrifice. Handled so poorly. pic.twitter.com/tc0ci4qC5D— The Liberty Offensive (@LibertyOffense) May 21, 2024
12.
Harry’s Death in Spider-Man 3: pic.twitter.com/1jwcQSog4U— Zorndod TheVengeful (@zorndod) May 21, 2024
13.
the only correct answer to this is when they killed off darwin in x-men first class. darwin, a mutant whose power is continuous circumstantial evolution. he literally adapted to any situation, he can’t die…and they killed him off like 10 minutes in. https://t.co/X1P92DetRG pic.twitter.com/ikr98wR5vv— B 🧡 (@iambri_97) May 21, 2024
14.
killing off the most traumatized character for literally no reason while simultaneously restoring his alpha status will never not be the stupidest thing Teen Wolf ever did https://t.co/WOasm4YeLI pic.twitter.com/9XNatZ3z2H— adam 🪶 (@cricketadam) May 21, 2024
15.
I know people will argue with me but that kid in the Quiet Place— concord (@concordnsfw) May 21, 2024
16.
bro did not deserve all that😭 pic.twitter.com/NxllBeH1vI— ☆ (@realonx1) May 21, 2024
17.
Still mad. pic.twitter.com/kZk0xUVgv1— Freely Ashley (@TheFreelyAshley) May 21, 2024
18.
that Man of steel death was just pointless asl i hate it soo much pic.twitter.com/w6Oo1ke5VJ— 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) May 21, 2024
19.
This one, it pissed me off because I loved him, he was gonna be great pic.twitter.com/h1JlqrgaRR— Vikas (@thunderxstorm07) May 21, 2024
20.
Shireen 💔 pic.twitter.com/lg4Rfnvph0— ✧ Goddess Cheeky ✧ (@cheekyincontrol) May 21, 2024
21.
This garbage. pic.twitter.com/2zYmJ3WgeQ— Tuna Pamir (@TunaPamir) May 21, 2024
22.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle Merlin death. He got all suited up to actually join the combat, and then steps on a landmine and blows up before given the chance to do anything cool pic.twitter.com/aZlK5li3zk— Kasia from the Wired (@KasiaHmura) May 21, 2024
23.
Jurassic Park: The Lost World— Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) May 21, 2024
The first death of a character that enraged me. Eddie Carr, engineer and only unselfish cast member, saves everybody, risks his life to do it...two Tyrannosaurs use him like a wishbone immediately after. Still pisses me off.
They never grieved him. pic.twitter.com/xysquFdrjK
24.
hiccup's father in how to train your dragon 2 as alongside my problems with that film there are a lot more ways even quicky he could've just knocked toothless away or grabbed his son.— teddy (@mrtn194) May 21, 2024
25.
Justice for Dobby 🥲 pic.twitter.com/BrNrUy0i9k— 𝕷𝖊𝖊𝕲𝖔𝖉𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖘 (@LeeGoddess) May 21, 2024
Do you have anything else to add? Let us know in the comments below.
Additional thumbnail credits: Warner Bros. Pictures / AMC / Nickelodeon / Netflix / Sony Pictures Releasing / 20th Century Fox / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures