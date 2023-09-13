People Are Sharing Their "Personal Hell", And Some Of These Are A Little Too Relatable If You Ask Me

Needless to say, the people of Ask Reddit certainly delivered...
1. "When someone hands you their phone and expects you to watch a five minute video of something."
3. "Being at a party and not knowing anyone."
"Or when the one person you know leaves you to go talk with other people they know!"
4. "Constant loud noise – I can't stand it. It's even worse when it's crowded or loads of conversations are happening around me at once."
5. "I have misophonia, so being stuck in a room with a noisy eater is my hell."
"I work in customer service, and it takes everything I have to not hang up the phone when people call me while they're chewing."
6. "Shopping with no apparent purpose or goal. My wife and I do not shop together at all. She is a browser, I am a 'grab it and get out' person."
7. "Being stuck in traffic."
"You're not stuck in traffic, you are traffic."
8. "Standing in a crowded cafeteria holding a tray of food and looking for a place to sit. IDK why that puts my anxiety at a 12/10, but it does."
"It's like you're suddenly left to the chaos by yourself, thinking 'look at all these people sitting down, they have things figured out already, but I haven't.'"
9. "Being in an airport where your language isn't spoken by many, and having a complicated problem you don't fully understand and nobody can explain."
10. "Having a conversation with negative people. This doesn't mean people that are going through stuff and are reaching out, this means people that are just always negative and can't find the positive."
11. "Having to do any phone calls. I know it shouldn't be difficult, but my head has a hard time dealing with this."
“Before calling me, ask yourself, 'is this textable?'”
12. "Being forced to hang out with a person who only talks about themselves."
"Since those people don't even qualify for 'vanity' – I'd call it the lack of self-awareness."
13. "Disneyland would be my hell. Feeling hot, being surrounded by screaming children and Disney adults, having to wait hours in line for overrated food and rides. As an introvert, Disneyland would absolutely annihilate me."
15. "The chore of folding and putting away laundry."
"I actually enjoy it. There is something to be said about 'order out of chaos' lol."
16. "There are worse things, I know, but I feel like I've stepped into hell when somebody starts describing, in detail, how they prepare a dish."
"The second I recognise they are launching into a food prep story, I'm like one of those goats that goes stiff and falls over into a helplessly frozen, politely smiling, catatonic state of hell."
17. "Overhead lights. Please turn them off and put on floor or table lamps. I can't overlook them no matter how long they're on."
18. "Loose hairs sticking to my hands in the shower. I run my hands through my wet hair, spend five minutes getting all the hairs off, and run my hands straight back through my hair again."
19. "Being in a mandatory participation class yet no one participates. Everyone looking down or anywhere where the teacher is not. Having to endure long silences like someone died."
20. "Being in line at checkout when your wife goes 'let me grab something real quick', and she doesn't come back REAL quick."
21. "Getting caught in a conversation when I really, really want to leave. My social battery is empty but I'm too polite to cut the person off and go home."
