From Ghosting To Pet Names, Here Are 19 Of The Biggest Icks That People Get While Dating

It's that time of year where everyone seems to be coupled up for Christmas, and being single during the festive season can certainly leave a bitter taste...
But have no fear, for I have enlisted the help of the BuzzFeed Community and asked them to share their biggest dating icks:
1. "If they're flakey and always late."
2. "Egos and know-it-all's."
"You have to be mature enough to realise there’s so much you don’t know, and you’re not always gonna be the best. People that constantly act like they’re the smartest or 'best' person in the room in any given situation really bug me."
3. "When they ask you on the date but leave it to you to decide what to do or where to eat."
4. "Sexual talk when we barely know each other."
"Also, making 'yummy' noises when they eat."
5. "Ordering the same thing as me at a restaurant. I don't mean sometimes, because sometimes we're going to genuinely want the same thing, I mean when it's EVERY TIME."
6. "Flaunting and flashing money, ICK."
"Also, calling themselves or anyone else alpha, beta, or sigma."
7. "Constantly interrupting or forgetting very basic things about my life."
"Both of those show that you just aren’t interested in anything I have to say."
8. "At the first sign of weaponised incompetence or laziness, I’m done. If I wanted to raise a child, I would adopt one."
9. "Making plans and then they vanish into the ether, only to return four months later."
"I do not miss that at all."
10. "Always trying to one up me."
"If I tell her about a time I did something well, she'd tell me when she did something better. If I mention a time I screwed up, she'd tell she did something much worse."
11. "If they label their ex as 'crazy'... They're not."
12. "Pet names before we've even met in person."
"If within the first few messages you call me 'babe' or any iteration of that, it's a no. You don't know me like that bro, stop."
13. "When I tell them I like something, and they immediately go off about how much they hate it or make fun of me for liking it."
"Same goes for the guys who feel the need to tell me how much they hate cats when I tell them I have one. It's okay to not like something someone else likes, just don't be a jerk about it if it's something that's important to them."
14. "If you have nothing but nasty things to say about all your exes, it tells me two things: 1) it won’t last long, and 2) it’s gonna be a messy breakup."
"Thanks, but I’ll pass."
15. "If they in any way indicate that they see pets as anything less than a family member, I’m out."
16. "I know it sounds shallow, but when they're a Scorpio."
"The relationships I've been in with Scorpios have just been the WORST! Whether or not it's coincidental, I'm a pass."
Editor's note: As a Scorpio, I apologise on our behalf.
17. "On the other side of the coin, when people take astrology way too seriously."
"I don't mind if you read astrology for fun, but distrusting someone because of their sign or blaming your current mood on Mars being in retrograde or whatever, is too far for me."
18. "I have a few and I'm not proud of some of them at all but here goes..."
"Small hands, lying about their height (I genuinely don't care how tall you are, just don't lie), being rude to wait staff, crying at spicy food, whispering when there's no need to."
19. "Finding Mrs Brown's Boys funny."
H/T to the BuzzFeed Community for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
