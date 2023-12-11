Skip To Content
    From Ghosting To Pet Names, Here Are 19 Of The Biggest Icks That People Get While Dating

    "At the first sign of weaponised incompetence or laziness, I’m done. If I wanted to raise a child, I would adopt one."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's that time of year where everyone seems to be coupled up for Christmas, and being single during the festive season can certainly leave a bitter taste...

    Cartoon Network

    But have no fear, for I have enlisted the help of the BuzzFeed Community and asked them to share their biggest dating icks:

    1. "If they're flakey and always late."

    NBC

    "I have an ex who would make plans and then flake all the time. The final straw was when I moved plans for him and then he flaked, of course. He couldn’t grasp it when I told him it was over because I felt like I was losing respect for myself by constantly waiting for him."

    rachelmay

    2. "Egos and know-it-all's."

    "You have to be mature enough to realise there’s so much you don’t know, and you’re not always gonna be the best. People that constantly act like they’re the smartest or 'best' person in the room in any given situation really bug me."

    nathanvh

    3. "When they ask you on the date but leave it to you to decide what to do or where to eat."

    ABC

    sweetelf57

    4. "Sexual talk when we barely know each other."

    "Also, making 'yummy' noises when they eat."

    veganrumham

    5. "Ordering the same thing as me at a restaurant. I don't mean sometimes, because sometimes we're going to genuinely want the same thing, I mean when it's EVERY TIME."

    NBC

    "I've dated a couple of guys who would always ask for the same thing as me, even when it included ingredients I knew they didn't even like. Like WTF? Make your own decisions. In my experience, this type of behaviour goes along with them trying way too hard to please you, to the point that they agree with you on everything and always want you to choose where to go and what to do, and they never express their own opinions or wants. But then they've thrown out everything that makes them an actually interesting and unique person. And you have no idea who they really are because there's no way that all this is genuinely them. I have no interest in being in a relationship with major disagreements and fighting, but I respect a person who can express themselves and is willing to politely disagree with me. Having your own opinions is sexy!"

    fayeolivia90

    6. "Flaunting and flashing money, ICK."

    "Also, calling themselves or anyone else alpha, beta, or sigma."

    aribaybat

    7. "Constantly interrupting or forgetting very basic things about my life."

    "Both of those show that you just aren’t interested in anything I have to say."

    malpal1999

    8. "At the first sign of weaponised incompetence or laziness, I’m done. If I wanted to raise a child, I would adopt one."

    CBS

    losfrangeles

    9. "Making plans and then they vanish into the ether, only to return four months later."

    "I do not miss that at all."

    annab4fef789d4

    10. "Always trying to one up me."

    "If I tell her about a time I did something well, she'd tell me when she did something better. If I mention a time I screwed up, she'd tell she did something much worse."

    handsatlanta

    11. "If they label their ex as 'crazy'... They're not."

    Fox

    kitdoubleday

    12. "Pet names before we've even met in person."

    "If within the first few messages you call me 'babe' or any iteration of that, it's a no. You don't know me like that bro, stop."

    samantham46531ff01

    13. "When I tell them I like something, and they immediately go off about how much they hate it or make fun of me for liking it."

    "Same goes for the guys who feel the need to tell me how much they hate cats when I tell them I have one. It's okay to not like something someone else likes, just don't be a jerk about it if it's something that's important to them."

    daisyneptune

    14. "If you have nothing but nasty things to say about all your exes, it tells me two things: 1) it won’t last long, and 2) it’s gonna be a messy breakup."

    "Thanks, but I’ll pass."

    jmacxjr

    15. "If they in any way indicate that they see pets as anything less than a family member, I’m out."

    RKO Radio Pictures

    "I adore my pets and people who think it’s 'just a dog' or 'just a cat' are going to learn REAL FAST who gets priority in my life."

    luxahoy

    "I second this. If you hate animals and think I’m going to get rid of my cat because you don’t like them, you’re mistaken. Find someone else, because you don’t belong with me."

    panda_13

    16. "I know it sounds shallow, but when they're a Scorpio."

    "The relationships I've been in with Scorpios have just been the WORST! Whether or not it's coincidental, I'm a pass."

    eviedoggy69

    Editor's note: As a Scorpio, I apologise on our behalf.

    17. "On the other side of the coin, when people take astrology way too seriously."

    "I don't mind if you read astrology for fun, but distrusting someone because of their sign or blaming your current mood on Mars being in retrograde or whatever, is too far for me."

    v_zerda

    18. "I have a few and I'm not proud of some of them at all but here goes..."

    "Small hands, lying about their height (I genuinely don't care how tall you are, just don't lie), being rude to wait staff, crying at spicy food, whispering when there's no need to."

    kikimatharu6

    19. "Finding Mrs Brown's Boys funny."

    BBC One

    ohbiscuits

    H/T to the BuzzFeed Community for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other dating icks that you have? Let me know in the comments below.

    Additional thumbnail credits: Fox, Nickelodeon, PBS, Netflix, TLC, Paramount Pictures, Focus Features