"He Showed Up On His Brother's Doorstep And Said He Had Been Living As A Shaman" — 18 People Are Sharing Their Missing Person Stories

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for the news to be littered with various missing person stories, and while some may feel a world away at times, there are always real people involved...
So, when u/cbebr asked "those who knew someone who went missing, what happened?" we decided to round up some of the answers:
Editor's note: Some of these stories do involve some violent and gruesome details, so please read on with caution.
1. "I went to the same elementary school as Michael Dunahee. He was kidnapped off the playground and still not found to this day. I remember after it happened every parent showed up to walk the entire school of kids home. I also remember running ahead of the pack for whatever reason and all the parents were screaming at me to get back. They were terrified."
"Growing up in Vancouver, the story of Michael Dunahee's disappearance, the posters everywhere, etc. gave me an intense paranoia about kidnapping when I was a kid. It was by far my biggest fear."
2. "A friend from high school. She was skiing and got separated from her party during the day. Sadly, she was found deceased in a tree well. She died at 19."
3. "My brother's middle school teacher. He just didn't show up to school one day, which was very unusual. The school scrambled to find a substitute for him, because they had no notice. We had a whole-school meeting like two days later when he was officially missing where they told us all about it. He left the house that morning as usual, according to his wife. He was never seen again. Many search parties were organised, and people looked for months, but they never found him. He is still officially missing today."
4. "My cousin was in a horrible car accident and the hospital miscommunicated with the police and his name was given incorrectly. He was missing for a week."
5. "My cousin was kidnapped on her way to school. It was over 20 years ago and she’s not been found."
6. "A family friend went to a Metallica concert, and during intermission she went out to have a cigarette and the venue wouldn’t let her back in. There’s footage of her walking through the parking lot and then she wasn’t seen again. They ended up finding her body a year or so later, and through DNA, connected it to another rape/murder. Because of that DNA they found the guy who did it. It was awful."
7. "My great-grandfather disappeared when his youngest child (my grandfather) was a toddler. Records were finally found, decades later, showing he had moved across the county, changed his name, remarried, and had additional kids."
8. "When I was a kid, a friend of mine was kidnapped by his dad. The mum got custody and the dad just showed up one day and took him. After about five years of police investigations and the mum having to change her legal name and go into hiding, they finally found him and got him back home. He was safe, but he was really quiet for a few years after he got back. I have no idea what happened during that time. What I do know is that he seems incredibly well adjusted now, and last I heard he's happily married."
9. "My best friend vanished on her way to her early morning work shift several years ago. Her van was found abandoned in a field, but she wasn't, despite the massive search response, and the fact her family were all cops. There’s also been some rumours about her stepmother interfering with evidence, but aside from that, it’s been radio silent. The FBI was involved, last I heard."
10. "Guy I went to school with went missing in 2010 on his way home. Police and search parties searched everywhere looking for him and his truck. He had to pass over a bridge to get to his house, so it should be noted that the lakes were searched by divers and dragging the lake as well. Four years later, the water levels were very low and someone called in saying they saw a tire sticking out of the surface of the water near the bridge he would have had to cross to get home. It was him and his truck. At least the family got some closure after four long, excruciating years."
11. "A girl from my graduating class in high school went missing ten years ago. She had two kids and was just gone one day. She’s still missing, so I really can’t answer what happened. Her family, law enforcement, and the greater community have looked for her tirelessly. I hope we get answers one day."
12. "A guy I grew up with went missing from a music festival he was working at. Someone told police that he abruptly told them he was going home. He didn’t go home, he just disappeared. He got to the festival on a bike but his bike was still there. A couple weeks later he was identified as being a corpse found in a burned-out building the other direction from home. The case remains unsolved but it is considered a homicide."
"The part about this case that bothers me is that I don’t know whether the 'he went home' person is telling the truth. Did he abruptly decide to go home because something scary happened and he just didn’t get that far? Or was that person the one who put him in that burned out building?"
13. "This was my friend's brother. He disappeared and his apartment had blood everywhere, as if from a struggle. Years later he showed up on his brother's doorstep and said he had been living as a Shaman somewhere. Who knows how accurate that is!"
14. "I went to high school with Emma Fillipoff and she was in my art classes. She went missing in Victoria, British Columbia over a decade ago now, and hasn’t been seen since. We weren’t friends, but I remember her as being kind, and quiet. I come from a very small community in Ontario where everyone knows one another, and I am heartbroken for her mother."
15. "My cousin went missing in the early 2000s. It was an open secret that he was a pretty large cocaine dealer, the supplier for most of the cities in the area. He also had many front businesses like used car lots, small restaurants, and a real estate company. There was a journalist in the area that got wind of his operation and started digging. She wrote in the local paper that he was working with a Mexican cartel. A week or so later, my cousin is seen on CCTV entering his real estate office and never again after that."
16. "My cousin never came home from school one afternoon. She was only 12 at the time so it was unusual. Her body was later found in the woods. A family friend saw her walking home from school, told her he'd give her a ride home. He instead took her to the woods to rape and murder her. The sick bastard 'helped' looking for her as well."
17. "When my dad was a child, his dad went fishing with some friends on Lake Superior. It wound up being foggy and stormy, and the boat and people in it never came back and were never found. I grew up with my dad often taking me out on a fishing boat at the same lake, but he was always really careful about the forecast."
18. "A kid I went to high school with. He went for a swim around sunset at the beach alone and never came out. They searched for about a week and he was never found."
H/T to u/cbebr and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Do you have anything else to add? Let us know in the comments below.
Additional thumbnail credits: Getty Images / Fox / NBC / Syndication / CBS