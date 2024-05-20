"He Showed Up On His Brother's Doorstep And Said He Had Been Living As A Shaman" — 18 People Are Sharing Their Missing Person Stories

10.

"Guy I went to school with went missing in 2010 on his way home. Police and search parties searched everywhere looking for him and his truck. He had to pass over a bridge to get to his house, so it should be noted that the lakes were searched by divers and dragging the lake as well. Four years later, the water levels were very low and someone called in saying they saw a tire sticking out of the surface of the water near the bridge he would have had to cross to get home. It was him and his truck. At least the family got some closure after four long, excruciating years."