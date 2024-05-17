Colleen Hoover's "It Ends With Us" Has Been Turned Into A Movie, And Oh Boy, People Are Not Happy

ICYMI, Coleen Hoover's booktok famous novel It Ends with Us has been transformed for the big screen.
The book went viral on TikTok, and it follows the protagonist Lily Bloom. She struggles to find her way in the world while trying to not repeat the violent patterns from her growing up in an abusive home. As the reader, we follow Lily's volatile relationship with Ryle and her endearing friendship with Atlas.
The book has received criticism for allegedly glorifying and romanticising domestic violence, and so when internet users caught their first peek at the trailer... Well, let's just say people weren't happy:
Do you have anything else to add? Let us know in the comments below!
Additional thumbnail credits: Sony Pictures Releasing