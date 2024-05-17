    Colleen Hoover's "It Ends With Us" Has Been Turned Into A Movie, And Oh Boy, People Are Not Happy

    "We need to go back to shaming people for reading books like this."

    ICYMI, Coleen Hoover's booktok famous novel It Ends with Us has been transformed for the big screen.

    It'll be released 9th August 2024.

    The book went viral on TikTok, and it follows the protagonist Lily Bloom. She struggles to find her way in the world while trying to not repeat the violent patterns from her growing up in an abusive home. As the reader, we follow Lily's volatile relationship with Ryle and her endearing friendship with Atlas.

    If you haven't seen the trailer yet, you can check it out here:

    First trailer for ‘IT ENDS WITH US’, starring Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni.

    In theaters on August 9. pic.twitter.com/elwsFu7kRC

    — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 16, 2024
    The book has received criticism for allegedly glorifying and romanticising domestic violence, and so when internet users caught their first peek at the trailer... Well, let's just say people weren't happy:

    you mean to tell me this whole time you guys were fawning over a book about… domestic violence? https://t.co/P9iB2cp03p

    — bri (@bribrisimps) May 16, 2024
    we need to go back to shaming people for reading books like this https://t.co/PXZxygOlMK

    — megan (@owljude) May 16, 2024
    taylor swift is to music as colleen hoover is to literature and rupi kaur is to poetry. no i will not be elaborating. those who get it get it. https://t.co/R1XUBBdF0r

    — victøria h  (@filmforvictoria) May 16, 2024
    this is your reminder that colleen hoover wrote this https://t.co/sXrmjnT2pJ pic.twitter.com/9XunmR4eV9

    — rose (@gloryboxs) May 16, 2024
    so her white childhood sweetheart gonna save her from her violent vaguely ethnic looking boyfriend 😭😭 https://t.co/zEDRArU2uV

    — justan (@magiicalnegro) May 16, 2024
    austin swift went from licensing ivy to the dickinson tv show to licensing my tears ricochet to the it ends with us movie… how the mighty have fallen pic.twitter.com/qSBRdZW5f7

    — fiz 𓊍 💐 (@cardiganfml) May 16, 2024
    hyping up an author so much who romanticises abuse that it got turned into a movie? disgusting https://t.co/sSbJ2YjFrD

    — faith ミ☆ (@figureeiight) May 16, 2024
    Literally every characters casting is wrong https://t.co/O7RCN8S4Fp pic.twitter.com/Y6Dk0YXwEB

    — 𝗺 𝗲 𝗲 𝗺 𝘀 🍉 (@_XmjoX_) May 16, 2024
    if you think for a moment this would be good remember the main character is a florist named lily bloom https://t.co/TWXNmXsM8s

    — elsa (@ladyvengence) May 16, 2024
    Burn it.

    Did I say stand there and look stupid ?

    No I said , BURN IT! https://t.co/Z3T7YAXdKg

    — DontJuwairiyahboutit 🇵🇸 (@juwi_peaches) May 16, 2024
