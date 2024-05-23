"AITA For Calling My Wife A Piece Of Sh*t" — This Guy Confronted His Wife For Eating Their Child's Food, And He Wants To Know If He's In The Wrong

A lot of people thought that OP (original poster) is not the A-hole:

"NTA. I’m not sure what’s worse, that she ate her child’s dinner or the ridiculous excuses she made for doing so."



u/ap64119



"I don’t usually support name calling, but her behaviour was disgusting and ridiculous. Most mothers would starve themselves rather than take food out of their child’s belly. NTA."



u/marybry74



"If she was that hungry why didn't she fix herself something else to eat or go back to McD's?"



u/d4everman



"SMH. If ya don't want to be called a POS, maybe... don't BE a POS?"

u/AguaFriaMariposa

"Your wife ate her child’s food? She took from her smaller child even though she had ordered food for herself and needed to lose weight? She’s gross."



u/Mother_Throat_6314



"If a salad isn't enough to fill her, the f*ck is she thinking that some fries and half an apple will fill a growing eight-year-old boy? My four-year-old son eats enough to put me to shame sometimes. Your wife needs to grow up. She's setting an awful example for your kids."

u/Condensed_Sarcasm

