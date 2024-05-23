"AITA For Calling My Wife A Piece Of Sh*t" — This Guy Confronted His Wife For Eating Their Child's Food, And He Wants To Know If He's In The Wrong

I'm sure we've all had our fair share of saying something in the moment and feeling guilty about it later...
So, when I was scrolling online this thread in the "Am I The Asshole" subreddit caught my eye. It's about a man calling his wife a piece of sh*t for eating her kids food... Here's what went down:
BTW: Am I The Asshole is a discussion page on Reddit where users ask for advice on whether or not they are the asshole in the situation.
"I (40m) and my wife (35f) are taking our two children to McDonald's for dinner. When we get the food we return home and our children go to wash their hands before eating. I then see my wife reaching her hand into our eight-year-old's Happy Meal box."
"I asked her what she's doing and she said she just wanted a nugget. I told her not to because he only had four nuggets, plus we are both on a diet at the time. She stops and I leave to wash my hands and help the kids open the new soap bottle because the old one ran out."
"Once I open it I wash my hands and I walk back into the kitchen. I see my wife licking her fingers and when I look beside her I notice the Happy Meal torn apart and all four of our child's chicken nuggets were gone."
"I asked her why she ate his nuggets and she said that the salad she had wasn't enough, and that she couldn't resist her urges. She then said that four chicken nuggets wouldn't affect her diet."
"I yelled at her that it's not about the diet but that you ate our eight-year-old's f*cking dinner. She replied that he still has fries and apple slices, and that he can share with his older brother."
"I told her she was a piece of shit for eating his dinner and she ran off crying saying that I'm a horrible husband. I don't see what I did wrong but I want you to let me know, am I the asshole?"
Of course, people had *a lot* to say...
A lot of people thought that OP (original poster) is not the A-hole:
"NTA. I’m not sure what’s worse, that she ate her child’s dinner or the ridiculous excuses she made for doing so."
"I don’t usually support name calling, but her behaviour was disgusting and ridiculous. Most mothers would starve themselves rather than take food out of their child’s belly. NTA."
"If she was that hungry why didn't she fix herself something else to eat or go back to McD's?"
"SMH. If ya don't want to be called a POS, maybe... don't BE a POS?"
"Your wife ate her child’s food? She took from her smaller child even though she had ordered food for herself and needed to lose weight? She’s gross."
"If a salad isn't enough to fill her, the f*ck is she thinking that some fries and half an apple will fill a growing eight-year-old boy? My four-year-old son eats enough to put me to shame sometimes. Your wife needs to grow up. She's setting an awful example for your kids."
But others believed that OP is the A-hole:
"YTA. Your finances must be tight because I recognise that poor man stress. Four nuggets can't satisfy anyone's hunger, so it's not like your son will go hungry. You can't say she's taking food from his mouth because it wasn't even on his plate. If your son is still hungry, well oops, make him a sandwich."
"YTA. You think this was a normal reaction over chicken nuggets? Name calling? Who cares if she ate them, just get another."
"I mean your anger was justified but your execution still makes YTA. She's your wife. While what she did was wrong and rude and many other things, you can still treat her with respect. You can have a discussion in which she comes up with a solution, makes the kid dinner or goes to get him a new one, asks how she can make the kid feel better and apologises. You can be firm and express your anger without name calling."
And then there are those who believe that everyone is the A-hole:
"That's not how you communicate and resolve conflict. That's why ESH, and quite frankly I don't care that I'm getting down voted because it's true. They're both assholes, and I hope they get it together for their kids."
"To me this is an ESH situation (though I think the mum sucks much, much worse for eating the poor kid's dinner). I just couldn't imagine calling my husband a name like that. I would certainly tell him clearly that his behaviour was extremely shitty though."
"ESH. Yeah, that was not right of her to do, but calling someone, especially your wife a POS is not ok. Also, your whole tone just reeks AH. You both sound insufferable."
"Probably should have just handed her the keys and asked her to go replace them but I get why you were frustrated. Bringing up her diet is weird though and you could have communicated in a more measured way. ESH but your wife more so by a fair degree."
"ESH. Your wife should never be eating your kids whole meal, period. However you immediately jump to calling her a piece of shit instead of either explaining why it’s so f*cked up or waiting for the kids to go to bed and having an adult conversation. Sounds like both of you need to work on some self control."
My take? I don't agree with taking food away from your child in order to curb your own hunger, but come on, we're all adults here, if someone respects you they shouldn't be calling you names. In conclusion: I think everyone has been a bit of an A-hole here.
