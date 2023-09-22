If You Can Guess The '00s Kids Show From Just A Zoomed In Picture, You're A Certified Expert

Rewind·Posted on 22 Sept 2023If You Can Guess The '00s Kids Show From Just A Zoomed In Picture, You're A Certified ExpertLet's enjoy the nostalgia for a moment...by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLinkBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! If, like me, you're also missing the days of Saturday morning cartoons and shows you'd run home from school just to watch, I want to see if you can ace this quiz. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC The aim of the game is quite simple, I'll show you a zoomed in screenshot of a popular kids show from the '00s, and all you have to do is guess where it's from! Good luck...