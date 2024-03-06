Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge

I'll Show You 12 Locations, All You Have To Do Is Tell Me Which Movie They're From

I believe in you...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

A lot of our favourite movies have some pretty memorable backdrops. So, I really want to test your knowledge...

Peacock

I'll show you a picture of a location, and all you have to do is select which movie you think it's from. Good luck!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community