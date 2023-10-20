    People Are Sharing The 15 Character Deaths That Were So Badly Done, They Couldn't Help But Laugh

    "The whole theatre erupted in laughter when we saw this."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all know how upsetting it can be when a character from a TV show or movie dies...

    CBS / Via giphy.com

    But when u/LibrarianFuture7966 recently asked "what character death was supposed to be really sad but just made you angry or laugh because of how poorly it was done?", I decided to round up the deaths that people actually found a lil' funny...

    🚨 Warning: This post will contain spoilers for various TV shows and movies.

    1. Talia al Ghul — The Dark Knight Rises

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    – u/_alien-superstar_

    "The worst-acted death scene in the history of cinema. My husband and I still make fun of it, even though he’s a huge Christopher Nolan fan." 

    – u/Glissandra1982

    "The whole theatre erupted in laughter when we saw this."  

    – u/AuntieFooFoo

    2. Meet Joe Black

    Universal Pictures

    "It came out of nowhere and then him bouncing off the cars shouldn’t have been that funny."

    – u/227743

    "No matter how serious a movie tries to make it, getting hit by a car/bus is always goofy."  

    – u/anastasia_dlcz

    3. Earl Cole — Kong: Skull Island

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    – u/mollyyfcooke

    "He's trying to be gallant and sacrifice himself by pulling the grenade pins just before getting eaten by the monster. Except that it doesn’t eat him, it just stares at him, then thwacks him into the cliff side. Thus, unnecessary explosion and unnecessary sacrifice."

    – u/spookycat93

    "I bet whoever wrote this was having a right chuckle to themselves while they were doing it." 

    – u/joshroycheese 

    4. Sam Winchester — Supernatural

    The CW

    "The cheap ass wig made me take the scene less seriously." 

    – u/ApprehensiveBug188

    5. Loki — Infinity War

    Marvel Studios

    "Bro pulled out a butter knife against a titan and immediately got choked to death, five minutes in too." 

    – u/iliketoomanysingers

    6. Javert — Les Misérables

    Universal Pictures

    "When he jumps to his death, you think he’s gonna fall in the water. Instead he misses and lands on these steps, with this incredibly loud CRACK. My friends and I burst out laughing because of how ridiculously loud his cracking body was." 

    – u/PrincessConsuela52

    "I will never not cackle at Javert’s death, it’s amazingly hilarious they didn’t even bother to adjust the sound effect."  

    – u/AbominableSnowPickle

    7. Titanic

    20th Century Fox

    "When the dude hits the propeller. I know it’s tragic and terrible but I can’t keep a straight face."

    – u/Vorpal_Bunny19

    "Going to see Titanic was my parents first date and my mom almost didn’t agree to a second because she was put off by him laughing at that exact scene."  

    – u/dogsandmakeup

    8. Ernesto de la Cruz — Coco

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "When that giant bell fell on him I was totally in stitches in the theatre." 

    – u/InGeekiTrust

    "The part that gets me every time is when the film immediately cuts to Miguel saying, 'I wanna be just like him' right after they show him getting crushed by the bell."  

    – u/PNF2187

    9. Dr. Maggie Rice — City of Angels

    Warner Bros.

    "We watched that movie in our high school psych class, and when it got to that scene we were all laughing, going 'are you f*cking kidding me??'"  

    – u/grungebob_scarepants

    10. Tanya McQuoid — The White Lotus

    HBO

    "The 'MINK!' noise that her head made when she fell overboard in White Lotus made me scream laugh." 

    – u/Nocomt

    "It is a dark comedy though!! I can totally envision Mike White cackling while writing that bit of the script."


    – u/lizziexo 

    11. Dobby — Harry Potter

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "I definitely teared up when reading that scene in the book but when I saw it at the movies the CGI was so bad I laughed out loud and upset my friends." 

    – u/potato_chrisp

    Editor’s note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.    

    12. Mary — The Godfather Part III

    Paramount Pictures

    "The assassin fires wildly and strikes Mary with what proves to be a fatal shot. It is then that she provides an awful rendition of being shot in the chest and appears to die in slow motion."

    – u/iloveesme 

    13. Marissa Cooper — The O.C.

    Fox

    "The dramatics were worthy of her character, but Ryan carrying her body out of the burning car while 'Hallelujah' was playing was just too much for me." 

    – u/coldblindjack

    14. Gus Fring — Breaking Bad

    AMC

    "It was kinda goofy, honestly."

    – u/Jayeky

    "Yeah, that might be my last favorite part. It’s just way too cartoonish for that show."

    – u/Flimsy_Substance868 

    15. Mitch Leery — Dawson's Creek

    The WB

    "Who risks their life at the wheel for a scoop of ice cream?!" 

    – u/ceceblakwallflower

    "They didn’t have to do it to him dirty like that. Plus that ice cream that never got to be enjoyed."  

    – u/Dante_esq_352

    H/T to u/LibrarianFuture7966 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other character deaths that were way funnier than they should have been? Let us know in the comments.