Here Are 16 Facts That Are Both Unsettling And Intriguing

Recently, u/foratbahrani asked "what are some of the most mind-blowing, little-known facts that will completely change the way we see the world?" and we decided to round up the best answers:
1. "Every element heavier than lithium had to be created in the core of a star. Every element heavier than iron had to be created by a supernova."
2. "Benford's Law. How large datasets of numbers behave in very predictable ways. It's one of the easiest ways to detect if a company is cooking its books."
3. "If you stand in any planet or moon of the solar system and you look up, you'll see the same night sky as we see it from the Earth. Same constellations and all, that's how unfathomably far away the stars are compared to the planets."
"However, there's one exception. If you stand in Pluto and look up, you'll see that Proxima Centauri looks slightly off compared to its position from the terrestrial sky. That's how unfathomably far Pluto is as well."
4. "Grizzly bears in Yellowstone eat around 300,000 moths a month and it accounts for a third of their calorie intake."
5. "The human brain, and thus our intelligence, has been largely unchanged for millennia. So, if you grab a guy from 40,000 years ago and plop him down in the modern world, he'll do fine. After getting over the mother of all culture shocks and learning the language."
6. "The difference between a million and a billion. A million seconds is about 11 days, a billion seconds is about 31.5 YEARS."
7. "The energy stored in all the oil and gas in the Earth is the equivalent of just eight and a half days worth of sunlight hitting the surface of the planet."
8. "Cleopatra was born closer in time to the release of the iPhone than the building of the Great Pyramid of Giza."
9. "All humans share 99.9% of the same DNA. The .1% is what makes us different."
10. "The pots of honey found by archaeologists in the Egyptian pyramids are still edible."
11. "University of Cambridge is 200 years older than the Aztec empire."
12. "Wombats poop in cube shapes and stack them to mark their territory."
You can check out more strange and unsettling animal facts!
14. "There are more possible combinations of a standard 52 card deck of cards than there are particles in the universe. Every shuffle after the first seven or so is a combination that almost certainly has never existed before."
15. "If you were to stretch out the human DNA in your body from end-to-end you could reach Pluto and back about 17 times."
16. "At one point the human population was between 1,000 and 10,000 we came so close to going extinct."
H/T to u/foratbahrani and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Do you have any more to add? Let us know in the comments below.
Additional thumbnail credits: Nickelodeon / Fox / Getty Images