Here Are 16 Facts That Are Both Unsettling And Intriguing

3. "If you stand in any planet or moon of the solar system and you look up, you'll see the same night sky as we see it from the Earth. Same constellations and all, that's how unfathomably far away the stars are compared to the planets."

"However, there's one exception. If you stand in Pluto and look up, you'll see that Proxima Centauri looks slightly off compared to its position from the terrestrial sky. That's how unfathomably far Pluto is as well."

u/javier_aeoa