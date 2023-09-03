People Are Sharing The Craziest Scandals That Happened At Their School, And Some Of These Deserve Their Own Documentary

14. "A guy in the year below me hacked into the NASA mainframe. Bearing in mind, this was the late '80s in a small town in Northern England. He managed it through his parent's landline phone, and then he literally disappeared off the face of the earth soon after."

"There were a ton of rumours, although his parents eventually assured everyone that what he'd done was genius level stuff, and so NASA gave him a job rather than punished him."



– u/DrCreepenVanPasta

