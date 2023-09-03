People Are Sharing The Craziest Scandals That Happened At Their School, And Some Of These Deserve Their Own Documentary

Recently, Reddit user u/Cookie_Bear39 asked the people of Ask Reddit, "what was the craziest scandal that happened at your school?" Here are some of the best responses...
1. "There was a scandalous news story about how an art teacher allegedly made a girl pee in a bucket in the classroom's storage room."
"What the news story failed to mention was that the school had recently implemented a new rule where during certain hours of the day, students in certain classes were not allowed to take bathroom breaks."
2. "We had someone enrol at our school who had created this elaborate back story of being a foreign student. It was later proven he was a grown adult and a wanted criminal."
3. "Our elementary IT teacher was arrested for embezzling funds out of fundraisers that the kids participated in."
5. "Within the first three years of opening, my school broke the district record for the largest cocaine bust in a high school for the whole county."
6. "An undercover agent posed as a high schooler and busted a bunch of suburban kids for minuscule amounts of weed after conducting a year-long operation."
"It ruined most of their futures, and GQ did a cover story on it."
8. "When I was a freshman in high school in the late '80s, we had a pay phone in our cafeteria. Now, at that time, we didn't have any sort of caller ID or anything. A sophomore thought it would be funny to call The White House and threaten President Reagan."
"Two periods later (about 90 minutes), the FBI (might have been Secret Service) was at my school arresting him."
9. "We were doing punnet squares for a blood test when a girl in my class asked if she was doing it wrong. Our biology teacher looked at it and said, 'no you did it right, they aren't your real parents.'"
"Understandably, she was an emotional wreck and found out that she was adopted as a baby from Africa. Because of that they stopped doing the project."
10. "Some kids I knew in high school stole a teacher's brand new BMW car and took it mudding and completely destroyed the car."
11. "My manual arts teacher was a domestic terrorist and made a bomb. We got evacuated to the tennis court and the bomb squad went in. There were news helicopters and everything."
12. "This guy and girl dated from sixth grade to senior year. It was one of those perfect high school sweethearts thing. That was until we found out he had been sleeping with her mom since eighth grade."
13. "A girl was catching rabbits with her bare hands and sacrificing them behind one of the buildings."
14. "A guy in the year below me hacked into the NASA mainframe. Bearing in mind, this was the late '80s in a small town in Northern England. He managed it through his parent's landline phone, and then he literally disappeared off the face of the earth soon after."
"There were a ton of rumours, although his parents eventually assured everyone that what he'd done was genius level stuff, and so NASA gave him a job rather than punished him."
15. "My teacher bought in a gun 'to show kids'. This was early '00s in the UK, so guns were definitely not common and also nobody actually ASKED to see it. Naturally, he was fired and it was juicy gossip for years to come."
– u/riarum
16. "In middle school during P.E, a girl and a teacher got into a verbal argument, and the girl pushed him. He fell so hard that it broke one of his fingers. He then got up and punched the girl in the face multiple times. He lost his teaching licence and got sued."
17. "My friend burned the school bathroom to the ground. They went to court and everything for it, but got EXTREMELY lucky and just did two years of community service."
18. "It wasn't confirmed, but I'm pretty sure some of the security guards were selling weed to students. A lot of the sketchy kids I knew for sure were smoking weed were way too close with the guards. Not to mention the guards were getting fired left and right."
19. "A teacher was having an affair with a guidance counsellor, and they got outed because the school newspaper wrote an article about it."
20. "Science teacher got caught using school supplies to cook meth in his garage at home. This was several years before Breaking Bad."
21. "One kid snuck in one of those big Gatorade bottles and filled it with vodka. They chugged the whole thing at lunch."
H/T to u/Cookie_Bear39 and Ask Reddit for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.