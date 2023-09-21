People Are Sharing Their Progressive Takes That Are Gonna Cause Some Drama, And I Think We All Need To Take A Deep Breath
"Disabled people shouldn't be penalised for getting married or getting jobs."
Recently, X user @ncunderscore2 asked this question...
what's a progressive take that'll get you like this pic.twitter.com/EXVIQt57S8— 🔞 naomi chance 🔞 (@ncunderscore2) September 15, 2023
Some of the replies caused some ~serious~ debate, so we've rounded up some of the best ones...
1.
There’s no such thing as spoiling children. Their lives should be filled with nothing but goodness and joy. Being a kid is your first and last chance at pure happiness because being an adult is fucking trash. https://t.co/dRigAQU60Z— ⚯͛ △⃒⃘ Bruce ϟ 9¾ (@Bruce_Cares) September 17, 2023
2.
All insurance companies should return a major portion if not all of your premium for the year if they never had to pay a claim for you https://t.co/5ZTuySp8Wy— Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) September 17, 2023
3.
Hitting your child as a form of discipline is abuse 100% of the time and proves you don’t have the communication skills needed to be an effective parent https://t.co/IP6d6bk0hi— tyler (@tyler02020202) September 18, 2023
4.
apple music should be free to people who have iPhones https://t.co/SLkupYuSmH— ً (@damnitoni) September 17, 2023
5.
every man holds misogynistic beliefs. every single one. https://t.co/AwBLt2bkzZ— forrest (@47kilosdown) September 16, 2023
6.
Disability benefits shouldn't come with so many stipulations. Disabled people shouldn't be penalized for getting married or getting jobs. https://t.co/XvW06TwDpc— Unusual Black Baby👶🏿 (@PhosphorusL6) September 18, 2023
7.
Water should be free.— that pretty mf. 👑 (@mayescraz) September 18, 2023
Menstrual products should be free.
Rent is should never be more than $1000. https://t.co/ZjoG9vDLg1
8.
We are not going to get anywhere in the “sex-positive” department until we treat STDs and the people who have them with a great deal more kindness.— [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) September 17, 2023
And this is coming from someone who just got a completely negative panel back. The way we talk about/treat ppl w STDs is so lame. https://t.co/Vz5VVaNQek
9.
An outsized share of the hate vegans get is from people who, in their heart of hearts, know we are right. https://t.co/Rud7O2DsW0— delaniac 🌹🌱🔆 (@ChadNotChud) September 19, 2023
10.
therapy should be free for everyone. there is a LOT of traumatized youth, especially traumatized youth that don't have a whole lot of money. https://t.co/StsEEVIcPa— brooke ⚢ (@endlesshizzie) September 17, 2023
11.
Same-sex marriage shouldn’t be the measure we use to see if a country is LGBT+ friendly or not https://t.co/lSeNtQgWP5— Leanne ↙↙↗ (@Leannenist) September 17, 2023
12.
Non profit organizations warrant as much scrutiny for ethics as big business does https://t.co/hPXXEUZC4i— Building up Taller 🏙🌃🌇🏢🏢 (@yinyang_yo_) September 17, 2023
13.
prenatal care should be free. giving birth should be free. childcare should be free. postnatal care for parents and baby should be free. school lunch should be free. supplies for grade school should be free. especially in a country run by people who claim to be “pro life” https://t.co/yjpyuavSXM— jack the gripper (@betafishes) September 18, 2023
14.
"it's not my job to educate you" is the worst possible norm a political movement can have https://t.co/WqCrbzWVhN— Matt (@t8er_boi) September 16, 2023
15.
Many of you are cosplaying as good people & the tell all is in the way you treat kindness as an aesthetic. Constantly feeling the need to tell ANYONE with ears how wholesome you are & how quickly you’re willing to overextend yourself doesn’t make you an empath. https://t.co/xAtQvyFV1c— ☆GIRL (@diijahhhhhh) September 17, 2023
16.
Drug users not only are worthy but they deserve safety. Harm reduction saves lives. https://t.co/7qhpz0sv30— Que. (@IceQuebe_) September 18, 2023
17.
Everyone is Progressive until they want to go to Hawaii https://t.co/CF6hYaLg2b— virgin loser (@stonershelb) September 19, 2023
18.
that university students should get a refund if their education was impacted by covid and lockdowns https://t.co/mhQ2V8np2h— 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐬 ⋄ ⚘ (@hotmessmolsx) September 19, 2023
19.
if you take more than 2 years to release an album/single you shouldn’t be making music https://t.co/Zcq2OwfSps— َchris (@qortals) September 18, 2023
20.
Anime studios should have their own streaming service, so the money goes to them directly 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/3SM7r55xi9— PROUD JAEGERIST (@MadarasDaughter) September 17, 2023
21.
if you cant afford to give your child the best possible chance at life you shouldnt have children. https://t.co/tKz4aNHoCs— miyah 🦇 (@mklcvnt) September 17, 2023