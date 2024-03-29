Here Are 14 Children's Books People Would Love To Read An Adult Sequel Of

Recently, we asked for people to share the children's book that they'd love an adult sequel of. Here are some of the best responses:
1. Junie B. Jones by Barbara Park
2. 13 Little Blue Envelopes by Maureen Johnson
3. Absolutely Normal Chaos by Sharon Creech.
4. The Magic Faraway Tree by Enid Blyton
5. Harriet the Spy by Louise Fitzhugh
6. The Babysitters Club by Ann M. Martin
7. A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle
8. Famous Five by Enid Blyton
9. Johnny Maxwell Trilogy by Terry Pratchett
10. What Got Rid of Angus Flint? by Diana Wynne Jones
11. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst
12. Pond Scum by Alan Silberberg
13. Magic Tree House by Mary Pope Osbourne
14. Ramona Quimby series by Beverly Cleary
Do you have any more to add? Let us know in the comments below!
