Here Are 14 Children's Books People Would Love To Read An Adult Sequel Of

    Recently, we asked for people to share the children's book that they'd love an adult sequel of. Here are some of the best responses:

    1. Junie B. Jones by Barbara Park

    Collection of &quot;Junie B. Jones&quot; books by Barbara Park displayed in a boxed set
    Random House Children's Books

    "I loved those books and related to her so much as a kid. Sadly we'll never get an official one. RIP Barbara Park, you made my childhood so much better."

    19nmiller1

    2. 13 Little Blue Envelopes by Maureen Johnson

    Cover of &quot;13 Little Blue Envelopes&quot; by Maureen Johnson with a midriff-baring woman and the title in pink
    Harper Fire

    "I remember reading the two books in this series on Middle school and being absolutely devastated that the story was over. My inner tween would love a third book!"

    hiddeneggplant41

    3. Absolutely Normal Chaos by Sharon Creech.

    Book cover of &quot;Absolutely Normal Chaos&quot; by Sharon Creech with stylized title and whimsical illustrations
    Macmillan Children's Books

    "It was about a 13-year-old girl named Mary Lou Finney who is assigned to keep a journal over the course of her summer vacation, and she ends up filling like five notebooks with stories about her quirky, wild family, her cousins, her neighbours, and a cute boy from school. I'd just love to see how Mary Lou made it through her teenage years and maybe into college because she had such an interesting view of life."

    purpletruck35

    4. The Magic Faraway Tree by Enid Blyton

    Cover of &quot;The Magic Faraway Tree Collection&quot; by Enid Blyton with illustrations of children and fantastical creatures in a tree
    Hodder Children's Books

    "Do they still go to the tree?"

    katerumtruffle

    5. Harriet the Spy by Louise Fitzhugh

    Book cover of &quot;Harriet the Spy&quot; showing illustrated girl with notepad next to a building facade with various windows
    Harper Collins Children's Books

    "I love that book! I related so hard to her curiosity of the people around her, and practicing that level of observation after reading that book has served me very well in life."

    keepintabs

    6. The Babysitters Club by Ann M. Martin

    &quot;The Baby-Sitters Club&quot; books series by Ann M. Martin displayed in a boxed set, with titles and illustrations visible
    Scholastic Ltd.

    goosethekitty

    "YESSSS. Claudia is a weirdly successful fashion designer. Her latest show, where the models walked a variety of sleek jumpsuits patterned with prints of bananas, purple alien heads, and bones, was a huge success. But what's this? Mary Anne, now the president of the US, has been receiving strange anonymous letters. She initially suspects Logan, her very boring husband. But Kirsty, the bossy head of presidential security, suspects there is something more complex afoot. Can the old gang work together to solve this mystery? Can Stacey be coaxed out of Marrakesh where's she's been for the last forty years? Can beautiful, smart Jessie do anything to help other than being black, smart and beautiful? Will anyone ever take poor Mallory seriously? Honestly I would lap that nonsense up."

    imperfectnectarine

    7. A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle

    Cover of &quot;A Wrinkle in Time&quot; featuring a stylistic depiction of a building within a circular frame under a starry sky
    Puffin Classics

    "I loved it as a kid, as a teen, and I read it again about every ten years. Well into my 60s, and I'm getting ready to read it yet again. It always makes me smile and gives me that thrilling sense of wonder."

    originalhero36

    8. Famous Five by Enid Blyton

    Complete set of &#x27;The Famous Five&#x27; series by Enid Blyton in a boxed collection
    Hodder

    "I've love to read about the kids all grown up and still getting into mischief. I've lost count of how many times I've read and reread this absolutely riveting and brilliant books. It's a classic."

    ravenbard

    9. Johnny Maxwell Trilogy by Terry Pratchett

    Book cover for Terry Pratchett&#x27;s &quot;The Johnny Maxwell Collection&quot; featuring three novels
    Corgi Childrens

    "They were slightly fantastical, but set in our world rather than a fantasy world — fantasy books for kids who couldn't really relate to classic fantasy tropes. They were wonderfully written, had that trademark Pratchett humour, and unlike the pure child protagonists of classic British literature that I'd been reading up until then (Lewis, Dahl, Blyton, and similar), the kids were flawed, troubled and relatable. Sadly, Sir Terry is no longer with us, so a true sequel is merely a pipe-dream. I understand his daughter is overseeing his legacy, and were she to authorise a sequel where we saw Johnny grown up, I would be first in line for a copy. My pitch would be to have Johnny as a counsellor to troubled kids, one of whom gets him involved in another slightly fantastical adventure similar to the ones he had at their age."

    jonsharky

    10. What Got Rid of Angus Flint? by Diana Wynne Jones

    Book cover of &quot;Who Got Rid of Angus Flint?&quot; by Diana Wynne Jones, featuring a character in distress
    Amazon

    "Unfortunately, the author died years ago, but I would love to read 'This is What Became of Angus Flint.' In my head, he eventually became CEO of an extremely boring company, and one day all the staff, computers and furniture turn on him, much like the furniture did in the original."

    imperfectnectarine

    11. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst

    Cover of &quot;Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day&quot; book, featuring Alexander in bed looking upset
    Simon & Schuster Children's UK

    "Did Alexander ever make it to Australia? Did he become rich? Is he closer with his older brothers? Or did he grow up to have anger issues and life continues to get worse and worse?"

    StressedChameleon 

    12. Pond Scum by Alan Silberberg

    Book cover of &quot;Pond Scum&quot; by Alan Silberberg featuring an illustration of a boy with wide eyes peeking above water with insects and a frog
    Hyperion

    "It follows a ten-year-old boy who finds a magic stone that can turn him into whatever animal he touches with it. I wanna see a sequel that takes place when he's all grown up, still going to visit his friends at the pond in his backyard." 

    redsealion44

    13. Magic Tree House by Mary Pope Osbourne

    A collection of &#x27;Magic Tree House&#x27; books by Mary Pope Osborne displayed with one book tilted forward
    Random House Books for Young Readers

    "What would they study in college or do for a job? How did their time travel influence them? It’d also be really interesting, as an adult novel, to explore a lot of the darker parts of history that were glossed over in the children’s books." 

    frenzicartist  

    14. Ramona Quimby series by Beverly Cleary

    &quot;The Ramona Collection, Volume 1, by Beverly Cleary, book set featuring Ramona Quimby character on covers.&quot;
    HarperCollins

    "What is Ramona like all grown up? Maybe she has a daughter who is just like her! Maybe she married Howie!" 

    smellysealion26

