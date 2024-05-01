    Here Are 15 Books That Are So Good, People Wish They Could Relive Reading Them Again For The First Time

    "This lingered for weeks after I finished it."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm sure a lot of us have that one book where we would do almost anything to experience reading it for the first time again...

    Nickelodeon

    So, when u/trinketsgoblin asked people to share the book they would love to read again for the first time, I decided to round up some of the best answers:

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo — Alexandre Dumas

    Cover of &quot;The Count of Monte Cristo&quot; by Alexandre Dumas, showing a stormy sea and a distant castle
    Penguin

    u/Shadowmereshooves

    "It is so good. You can see why so many later stories and TV shows copied the premise."

    u/marketlurker 

    2. East of Eden — John Steinbeck

    Illustration of a book cover for &quot;East of Eden&quot; by John Steinbeck, featuring a man with a pensive expression
    Penguin

    "I took my time reading it, but it felt like I was watching the most dramatic show with the most dramatic characters." 

    u/Admirable_Art_9769

    3. The Secret History — Donna Tartt

    Book cover of &quot;The Secret History&quot; by Donna Tartt with a golden emblem and praise from The Times
    Penguin

    "This was like the juiciest gossip and I could not get enough. I was gripped in a way that few things have made me feel like since reading this." 

    u/piratesdayoff

    "This LINGERED for weeks after I finished it. I kept having flashbacks to a particularly shocking scene. It really emotionally affected me."  

    u/sehaugust

    4. Rebecca — Daphne Du Maurier

    Book cover of &quot;Rebecca&quot; by Daphne du Maurier with large red flowers and ornate title text
    Virago

    u/Such-Course-7440

    "Yes! I read this recently and immediately felt the urge to flip back to page one and start it again. I NEVER feel that way. It’s just so good." 

    u/sargassum624

    5. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy — Douglas Adams

    Cover of &quot;The Hitchhiker&#x27;s Guide to the Galaxy&quot; with title and author Douglas Adams, featuring a cup on a saucer
    Pan

    "The book was a major point in my life in high school in altering my life path, and I wonder how it would be different reading it for the first time many years later." 

    u/Pope_Asimov_III

    6. Lonesome Dove — Larry McMurty

    Cover of &quot;Lonesome Dove&quot; by Larry McMurtry with a cowboy silhouette on a horse
    Pan

    u/Bolgini

    "Me too. What an achingly joyful experience that book is."  

    u/Big-Elephant6141

    7. The Picture of Dorian Gray — Oscar Wilde

    Cover of &quot;The Picture of Dorian Gray&quot; by Oscar Wilde, featuring a painted portrait of a young man in a white coat
    Penguin

    "There's something about that book, so dark, so whimsical, it gave me such a 'high' and I have been chasing that ever since. I think it's one of those books that you just can't stop reading, the more you read the more interesting it gets." 

    u/Next-Pepper-4761

    8. Flowers for Algernon — Daniel Keyes

    Book cover of &quot;Flowers for Algernon&quot; by Daniel Keyes featuring a mouse on a maze-patterned background
    Gateway

    "One of my favourites, and such a unique read."

    u/compulsiveshay

    "Oh god, I loved that book sooo much but I can’t bring myself to read again knowing what happens."  

    u/Zedsee99

    9. House of Leaves — Mark Z. Danielewski

    Cover of &quot;House of Leaves&quot; by Mark Z. Danielewski, featuring a dark doorway with the text overlaid
    Doubleday

    "It's one of the first books that genuinely made me look over my shoulder at night and get creeped out. I would love to experience that mounting feeling of dread again. I've attempted rereads and it doesn't have quite the same spark." 

    u/funkyfeelings

    10. Piranesi — Susanna Clarke

    Book cover of &quot;Piranesi&quot; by Susanna Clarke featuring accolades and a figure on a statue horse
    Bloomsbury Publishing

    u/floflotheartificier

    "I would LOVE to experience Piranesi for the first time again! The ending fell flat for me, but the first half/two-thirds were fantastic!" 

    u/Haunting-Sea-6868

    11. A Series of Unfortunate Events — Lemony Snicket

    Cover of &quot;A Series of Unfortunate Events: The Bad Beginning&quot; by Lemony Snicket, featuring Count Olaf
    Farshore

    "I would give anything to have my mind blown again the way it was when I read the series for the first time in elementary school." 

    u/BigBoiBeni1303

    12. Cirque Du Freak — Darren Shan

    Cover of &quot;Cirque Du Freak&quot; by Darren Shan featuring a vampire holding a spider within ornate borders
    Harper Collins Children's Books

    u/ShadowGrund

    "These books got me into reading and I never see any love for them. Happy to finally see it here." 

    u/FleetofSnails

    13. And Then There Were None — Agatha Christie

    Cover of &quot;And Then There Were None&quot; by Agatha Christie, featuring silhouette figures and title text
    Harper Collins

    "I would love to be able to read it again, not knowing the ending."

    u/Present-Flamingo9394

    "I used to teach this as a junior and high school English teacher, and it was so fun watching the students experience it for the first time. I had a number of students go on to read a lot more in general but also to read more Christie. It's such a fun book!"  

    u/GirlInTheGarden22

    14. The Stand Stephen King

    Book cover of Stephen King&#x27;s &quot;The Stand&quot; with a person on a vehicle and desolate backdrop
    Hodder Paperbacks

    u/Numb1990

    "This book had me on page one and never let go. Oh, to relive that journey again for the first time." 

    u/Apocalypstick1

    15. The Road by Cormac McCarthy

    Book cover of &quot;The Road&quot; by Cormac McCarthy, featuring silhouettes of two figures within a fiery shape
    Picador

    u/Greg428

    "I was not prepared for the emotional devastation that comes with reading this book." 

    u/porpoisewang

    "Just finished reading it for the first time a few nights ago. I was crying my damn eyes out over the last pages. Don’t know if I could read it again."  

    u/Sam_Loka

    H/T to u/trinketsgoblin and r/books for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have anything else to add? Let me know in the comments below.

    Additional thumbnail credits: NBC / Fox / The WB / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures