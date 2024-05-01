Here Are 15 Books That Are So Good, People Wish They Could Relive Reading Them Again For The First Time

I'm sure a lot of us have that one book where we would do almost anything to experience reading it for the first time again...
So, when u/trinketsgoblin asked people to share the book they would love to read again for the first time, I decided to round up some of the best answers:
1. The Count of Monte Cristo — Alexandre Dumas
2. East of Eden — John Steinbeck
3. The Secret History — Donna Tartt
4. Rebecca — Daphne Du Maurier
5. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy — Douglas Adams
6. Lonesome Dove — Larry McMurty
7. The Picture of Dorian Gray — Oscar Wilde
8. Flowers for Algernon — Daniel Keyes
9. House of Leaves — Mark Z. Danielewski
10. Piranesi — Susanna Clarke
12. Cirque Du Freak — Darren Shan
13. And Then There Were None — Agatha Christie
15. The Road by Cormac McCarthy
