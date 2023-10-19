    Here Are 14 Of The Most Interestingly Unique Movie Set Props I Wish I Could Actually Own

    Imagine how easy studying would be with the book from Hocus Pocus...

    You know when you're watching a movie, you see something the characters own, and you *really* wish you could have it for yourself?

    Well, I've decided to list some of my favourite movie props that I'd consider purchasing if I had the chance:

    1. Clamshell E-Reader — It Follows

    RADiUS-TWC

    Alright, this definitely isn't the most practical gadget in the world, I mean it would take a very long time to get through even one chapter of a book on such a small screen. However, I would still love to own this, and I can already imagine it being a viral trend on TikTok.

    In an interview, director David Mitchell explained the decision: "It’s a ’60s shell compact that we turned into a cell phone e-reader. So I wanted modern things, but if you show a specific smartphone now, it dates it. It’s too real for the movie. It would bother me anyway. So we made one up. And all of that is really just to create the effect of a dream."

    2. Spellbook — Hocus Pocus

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    I will say, the appeal of this spell book is definitely not the fact that it is bound by human skin, but more to do with the fact that it is essentially a sentient being. I just think it would be pretty cool to own a magic book filled with spells and potion recipes. But, imagine it as a textbook, it would definitely show you the exact page you needed while studying... Genius.

    3. Proton pack — Ghostbusters

    Columbia Pictures

    I don't think I'll ever have a need to lasso or control ghosts, but *if* the time did come at least I'd be prepared. I'll admit, it looks pretty heavy and not at all convenient, but it will at least bring me comfort if I ever stay somewhere haunted.

    4. Mask — The Mask

    New Line Cinema

    This supernatural artefact would potentially cause more damage than good, but it's almost Halloween and I need a costume. Created by Loki, the Norse god of mischief, when wearing the mask one can bend reality, transforming the user into an alter ego based on their subconscious desires. Hmm.. You know what, maybe I'll pass.

    5. Infinity gauntlet — Avengers: Infinity War

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Would it be superficial of me to say that the main reason I want this is because the gemstones are pretty? Yes, it would give me ultimate power over pretty much anything, but I also think it would make for a rather fetching statement piece. Of course, there are various replicas that I could purchase if I wanted to, but there's something endearing about unyielding power.

    6. Door knockers — Labyrinth

    Columbia–EMI–Warner Distributors

    I watched this film for the first time about a month ago (I know, I'm late to the party), and I instantly fell in love with these bizarre door knockers. They remind me of the Marley door knocker from The Muppets Christmas Carol, albeit a little less sinister. It would possibly be terrifying to have your door start speaking to you when you get home after a night out, but I like to think it would be quite nice to have a warm welcome upon your return.

    7. Coffee mug bong — The Cabin in the Woods

    Lionsgate

    I wouldn't actually have any need for this, but as inventions come and go, this one is pretty neat. What looks like a seemingly regular coffee travel mug can be transformed into a smoking receptacle, and I think it would make for a great talking point during long road trips. 

    In an interview with Fran Kranz who played Marty in the film, he revealed that the prototype was actually worth $5,000. Get this on Dragon's Den ASAP.

    8. Golden snitch — Harry Potter

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    I'll be honest with you, I just think it looks really cute. It's almost like some sort of mythical, friendly pet that you could own... If that pet was gold and almost impossible to catch. Of course, the golden snitch hides the resurrection stone inside, and opens up for Harry in his time of need. See? It's a very useful and helpful prop to own.

    9. Hoverboard — Back To The Future Part II

    Universal Pictures

    Hoverboards aren't too *out there* nowadays, but this one in particular is definitely a favourite of mine. Who wouldn't want this nifty gadget that is essentially a skateboard but cooler? Of course, if you wanted to buy an actual one, it may set you back around $10,000 which is certainly not ideal. Writer Bob Gale said he thought it was "flattering" that companies were trying to imitate hoverboards in real life, before adding "every kid who saw the movie has wished they could ride a hoverboard. And now we have folks out there trying to figure out how they actually work."

    10. Voice changing travel lozenges — Johnny English Reborn

    Universal Pictures

    Ahhh yes, these would be ideal for the most perfect prank. I mean, come on, lozenges that disguise your voice? These were practically invented for a prank phone call! Not to mention, you also get to enjoy a delicious sweet while you're at it. Why wouldn't you want these? They work by altering the pitch of a person's voice, and although completely impractical, I still think they'd be a pretty funny thing to own.

    11. Burger phone — Juno

    Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Out of everything on this list, this is definitely the most achievable in terms of being able to own one in real life. Although it may seem fairly random, this burger phone was a purposeful decision made by the writer, Diablo Cody. A Fox Searchlight executive commented on Cody's decision: "She used to talk for hours to her high school boyfriend on a hamburger phone", and so having Juno do the same made sense. 

    It was no easy feat trying to get this phone either, production designer Steve Saklad said they found a "obscure online website that had them, and we only got one." Someone actually had to drive the phone from Seattle to Vancouver as there was a customs ban in place at the time with restrictions on toys coming in from China. Pure dedication to the cause, and I'm thrilled it worked out.

    12. Cigarette holder — Breakfast at Tiffany's

    Paramount Pictures

    Again, this one isn't the most bizarre of the bunch, and is actually quite practical. The primary use of a holder is to prevent ash from falling down onto your clothes, a practice often associated more with women around the '50s/'60s. Do I have any need for this? No. But it's practical and classy, and I think it's pretty iconic.

    13. Batarang — Batman

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    This non-lethal gadget is often used to wound villains and criminals without causing any lasting damage. It's not something I would (hopefully) ever need to use in real life, but this has got to be one of the most famous gadgets that Batman uses. Plus, if anything, they look pretty hefty and would probably make great paperweights. 

    14. Neuralyzer — Men In Black

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    Now, this one is a must TBH. Imagine having the ability to erase a memory from someone's mind?! Whether that be an embarrassing moment of yours that they witnessed, a secret you accidentally spilled when you weren't supposed to... The possibilities are endless with this gadget. 

    Researchers at UC Davis have actually discovered how this device works, but of course the ethical issues of actually having a working gadget like this in society would be far too problematic for it to ever happen. As cool as this is, I think it's best we leave this one in the world of sci-fi.

    Are there any other movie props you'd like to own? Let me know in the comments below!