Here Are 19 Things That Guests Have Done In People's Homes That Made Them Go "WTF"

8. "I invited a guy over for game night. He comes in the house and I try to gain insight into why he's here so early. He says can't predict traffic and better to be early. He helps himself to a Coke without asking, and he then asks me what streaming services I have. He puts on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and starts watching."

"He then asks for a snack so I get him one, and when everyone else arrives he whips out his own home made card game. We play the game until 9:00 pm on the dot. At which point he promptly stands up, proclaims he has to leave and does. Takes his game with him too of course. I still haven't recovered from this."



u/AndThenBats

