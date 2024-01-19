I'm 25 And Rom-Coms Lied To Me: Here Are 9 Of The Biggest Deceptions I Fell For

Growing up I knew exactly what my future would look like — a high profile editorial role in a successful New York magazine, living on my own (or with my best friend) in a huge two bed apartment, all while playing a game of cat and mouse with the man of my dreams.
Now that I've reached 25, I should be experiencing just that, right? Nope, and I'm blaming rom-coms. Okay, sure, I can't solely let them take the blame, but they definitely left us with some unrealistic expectations...
I love them, I do, but if you also realised that adulthood just isn't quite so simple, then let's get into the biggest lies we were taught by rom-coms:
1.Landing such a high profile role isn't so easy breezy
2.And your workload will never be that light
3.That guy with commitment issues that eventually comes to his senses and changes for you? Yeah, he doesn't exist
4.Living in an apartment in NYC is definitely achievable, if you have a spare million lying around...
5.If you lie and deceive someone, it's not likely they'll forgive you after one short apology
6.That person whom you hate with a passion is not a suitable lover, there's a reason you don't get on
7.Your best friend's sole purpose is not to help you navigate your love life while you neglect said friendship completely
8.Thinking that you're only worthy of love if you present yourself in a certain way, otherwise, good luck!
9.You wouldn't be able to drop your current partner that easily without any actual consequences
Are there any I missed out? Let me know in the comments below!