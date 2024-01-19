Skip To Content
    I'm 25 And Rom-Coms Lied To Me: Here Are 9 Of The Biggest Deceptions I Fell For

    The emotionally unavailable guy with commitment issues is not going to change overnight... Sorry

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Growing up I knew exactly what my future would look like — a high profile editorial role in a successful New York magazine, living on my own (or with my best friend) in a huge two bed apartment, all while playing a game of cat and mouse with the man of my dreams.

    Now that I've reached 25, I should be experiencing just that, right? Nope, and I'm blaming rom-coms. Okay, sure, I can't solely let them take the blame, but they definitely left us with some unrealistic expectations...

    I love them, I do, but if you also realised that adulthood just isn't quite so simple, then let's get into the biggest lies we were taught by rom-coms:

    1. Landing such a high profile role isn't so easy breezy

    Ahhh, yes. In pretty much every '00s rom-com, every female lead has some sort of creative role usually in journalism or publishing. Not only that, but they seem to be pretty successful already. I mean, come on, we even see character's like Rebecca Bloomwood waltz into a role she knows nothing about and somehow excels in? The rom-com girlies make it look easy, and anyone in the industry (or in any industry) will happily tell you that it's never that simple. Another thing to note, is how come every rom-com girl has the same job? In the same industry? We need variation, people!

    2. And your workload will never be that light

    Even though these women seem to have very full-on, important jobs, they never actually seem too stressed, and they always have enough time to enjoy long lunches and attend cocktail evenings with their friends. Take Andie in How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days, she is assigned the one task for a month and that's it, what about the other articles in the meantime? It just seems unsustainable for the publication that she only has to work on one piece at a time.

    3. That guy with commitment issues that eventually comes to his senses and changes for you? Yeah, he doesn't exist

    This is a common theme in a lot of our favourite rom-coms  — the guy who sleeps around, has a fear of commitment, and is emotionally unavailable will suddenly change overnight for the right woman. The right woman, of course, being the only one willing to put up with his mood swings, inconsistencies, and mind games. It's the idea that if he loved us enough, he would change, because we get him and we can "fix" him. Realistic? No way. In reality, he'd probably lead you on for a few months, make you settle with a "situationship" and then move onto someone else. What these rom-coms fail to point out, is that no one is going to make such deep-rooted changes because of one person; it will take years of therapy and growth. Sorry to burst anyone's bubble, but why would you want to date a grown man-child who can't regulate his own emotions anyway?

    4. Living in an apartment in NYC is definitely achievable, if you have a spare million lying around...

    Even if house prices have rocketed in the last two decades, it's still an extraordinary feat that many of these women are living in quite luxe apartments in the heart of New York. They must be getting paid a very good wage in their staff writer role to afford that, because surely a more relatable experience would be renting out a room in a house filled with people you met on Spare Room.

    5. If you lie and deceive someone, it's not likely they'll forgive you after one short apology

    Things are resolved pretty quickly in rom-com world, and while we can forgive this based on the fact they usually have to squeeze it in under two hours, it's just not very realistic. In the real world, if someone exploited your trust in order to write an article all about you, or they lied saying their debt collector was their stalker-ex-boyfriend, you wouldn't forgive them after a single apology. In fact, you'd probably be more willing to cut ties with them completely instead of entering into a relationship with them. Aka, things can't be resolved as easily as rom-coms suggest, people are waaaay more complex.

    6. That person whom you hate with a passion is not a suitable lover, there's a reason you don't get on

    We all love an enemies to lovers trope, but when was the last time you fell head over heels in love with someone you despised, nay, loathed? If you're already at each other's throats as colleagues, I can't imagine that's a good foundation for a healthy, stable relationship, there's clearly something not clicking.

    7. Your best friend's sole purpose is not to help you navigate your love life while you neglect said friendship completely

    Judy Greer is the queen of being the titular character's best friend, and while I love her in these roles, it always makes me a lil' sad. The most important thing going on in this character's life is usually whatever the lead woman is getting up to. They help her navigate her love life, family struggles, even cover her rent when she can't afford to pay, but we don't know a lot about them. We're led to believe that they're functioning and just getting on with their every day life, but all the lead character's just seem like terrible friends. No, thank you.

    8. Thinking that you're only worthy of love if you present yourself in a certain way, otherwise, good luck!

    This ranges from the "cool girl" trope where you pretend not to have any emotional needs, because you're so low maintenance and chill, to the girl who no one pays attention to until she gets a makeover. Gonna be honest, if a guy is suddenly interested in you the moment you either downplay your emotions or dress up, he's not the right one for you. Rom-coms expressing time, and time again that only certain people with the correct personality or looks get to experience romance is a pretty damning narrative.

    9. You wouldn't be able to drop your current partner that easily without any actual consequences

    Look, relationships end all the time, but rom-com's have a certain way of just disposing the original partner so they can continue the plot with the two lead characters. Sure, you can dump someone in real life, but don't expect to live without the consequences, never mind the heartbreak, of destroying a long term relationship that fast. Yeah, you may have broken up with them because you found "the one", but I'd be pretty mad if my fiancé left me for someone they'd just met. I know we're still meant to root for the main pairing in the name of true love, but their behaviour mostly always has me supporting the ex.

    Are there any I missed out? Let me know in the comments below!