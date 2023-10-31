    Chandler And Monica In "Friends" Plus 15 Other TV Show Couples That Were Way Better Than The Main Relationship

    "This was my original OTP before I even knew what that was."

    Recently, u/Aquametria wanted people of AskReddit to share the "secondary couple in TV shows that were better than the main couple", and I decided to round up some of the best answers...

    1. Chandler and Monica — Friends

    NBC

    – u/Aquametria

    "They were always the best and healthiest couple on Friends. One of the best TV moments ever is when Chandler says he loves Monica while she has the turkey on her head."

    – u/Limajo7

    2. Charlotte and Harry — Sex and the City

    HBO

    "Them over any of Carrie's relationships."

    – u/Rub-Economy

    "Protect Harry at all costs."

    – u/Zealousideal_Sell937

    3. Captain Holt and Kevin — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    NBC

    – u/babalon124

    "As much as I love them, I still see Jake and Amy as my relationship goal."

    – u/KafkaDatura 

    4. Winston and Aly — New Girl

    Fox

    u/babalon124

    "Oh my god, this pairing was so good. Their chemistry was insane." 

    u/catiebug

    5. Sandra and Jerry — Superstore

    NBC

    u/iamharoldshipman (We can't control the usernames, unfortunately!)

    "This is the correct answer."

    – u/wonkyeyeliner  

    "This is Jonah and Amy slander and I won't stand for it!" 

    – u/TwasAnChild 

    6. Schmidt and Cece — New Girl

    Fox

    – u/Jasminewindsong2

    "Their wedding episode always makes me cry. I think what makes their coupling so satisfying is that their relationship finally works after both of them go through a lot of growth as characters." 

    u/allycakes

    7. Logan and Quinn — Zoey 101

    Nickelodeon

    u/Timbits06

    "The reboot they did is centred around their wedding. Adorbs." 

    – u/reptile_juice 

    8. Lane and Dave — Gilmore Girls

    The WB

    u/babalon124

    "I was so in love with him. He beats every other boyfriend on the show by a long shot."  

    u/ThatsWhereImAt

    "If I ever saw Amy Sherman-Palladino in public, I might have to fight her solely based on what she did to Lane."  

    u/Weak-Veterinarian-39

    9. Michael and Holly — The Office (US)

    NBC

    u/babalon124

    "Their proposal scene was one of the best I've seen. Michael definitely nailed that one, so thoughtful, and so personalised." 

    – u/intoxicatedmidnight

    10. Emily and Richard — Gilmore Girls

    The WB

    "Were they the greatest people? Not always. Did they love each other though? Without a doubt." 

    – u/Bellesdiner0228

    11. Pacey and Joey — Dawson's Creek

    The WB

    u/Ella-norway

    "This was my original OTP before I even knew what that was. The chemistry between them!"  

    u/Ordinary_Pumpkin8110

    12. Caroline and Klaus — The Vampire Diaries /The Originals

    The CW

    u/chillisprknglot

    "I’ve watched some of The Originals and it makes me so mad to this day that they weren’t end game. He absolutely adored her."

    u/caughtoceanic

    13. Niles and Daphne — Frasier

    NBC

    u/st_bart

    "They are 100% the main couple IMO."  

    – u/mallocuproo

    14. Jesus and Lafayette — True Blood

    HBO

    u/THE10XSTARTUP 

    "I loved them together and was so mad with how it ended."  

    – u/geharvey94

    "What a seriously hot couple. I loved them so much."

    – u/Raisinbran2318

    15. Tom and Sybil — Downton Abbey

    ITV

    "They deserved longer together."

    u/de-milo

    "YESSSSS! Their chemistry was amazing."  

    – u/vociferousgirl

    16. Janet and Jason — The Good Place

    NBC

    u/freetobezen

    "I was not expecting Jason to grow on me as much as he did." 

    u/the-poopiest-diaper

    "This is THE answer."

    – u/Beebeebee1994 

    H/T to u/Aquametria and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Can you think of any other couples who were wayyy better than the main relationship? Let us know in the comments below!