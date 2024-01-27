Here Are 14 Treasures That People Can't Believe They Found While Thrifting

4.

"I paid $1 for a box of books, one was A Child’s History of the Confederacy by D. H. Hill. I graduated from NC State, and our library was the D.H. Hill Library. I took the book there and asked if they were interested in acquiring it. They asked what I wanted for it but I said I was happy to donate it, just send me a contribution receipt. A few weeks later I got a nice letter thanking me for my contribution of $1,000!"