Here Are 14 Treasures That People Can't Believe They Found While Thrifting

It can be pretty hit or miss going thrifting, but sometimes you can stumble across some hidden gems...
So, when u/Hgrammer asked "what is the best 'treasure' you’ve ever found at a thrift store, garage sale, flea market etc.?" we decided to round up some of the best answers
1. "My greatest regret in life is not buying the taxidermy frogs playing basketball with one doing a slam dunk. I regret not buying it nearly every time I go to the thrift shop hoping I'll see it again."
2. "I found a painting at a garage sale that I thought was beautiful. I paid $15 and it came in a gorgeous frame. Got it home, did some research through art people in our area, and found out it's worth almost $4K."
3. "The original Barbie doll from the '40's or '50's with a bunch of original accessories and outfits all in a carrying case for, I believe, $0.79. It was then sold for $5k."
4. "I paid $1 for a box of books, one was A Child’s History of the Confederacy by D. H. Hill. I graduated from NC State, and our library was the D.H. Hill Library. I took the book there and asked if they were interested in acquiring it. They asked what I wanted for it but I said I was happy to donate it, just send me a contribution receipt. A few weeks later I got a nice letter thanking me for my contribution of $1,000!"
5. "A Corningware pan for $3 in the same pattern my mom had when I was a kid."
"Cheap AND nostalgic! Double score."
6. "I paid $1 for a necklace at a sidewalk sale on my way to work. I thought it was an amazing steal as it looked like cherry amber Bakelite. Then I got to work (vintage store) and the picker who sold us things said, 'nice necklace, I'll give you three for it' which I thought meant three dollars."
7. "I bought an unused six-quart KitchenAid mixer with all the attachments at a garage sale for $20 (retails for $400)."
8. "A coat with jewellery sewn in the lining. Men's rings with diamonds, three gold chains, and a woman's diamond tennis bracelet."
9. "Several years ago, I saw an odd painting of an owl like creature. I looked at it for a moment, considered it, then walked on. A few weeks later it was on the news… It was a Picasso. It eventually sold for $7k."
10. "My work colleague had a garage sale and her husband added a bunch of his basement junk to it. A browser who was a professor at Harvard University told the husband that a framed sketch he had was done by Napoleon."
"He took it to the university and they authenticated it as a genuine Napoleon sketch. It was a nautical drawing done from the deck of a ship."
11. "I paid $1 for a first print copy of The Shining. I had it for a few years before selling it for $500."
12. "At a small thrift store, I found a floor-length, black velvet, vintage Oscar de la Renta gown in perfect condition and miraculously in my size for $10."
13. "I looked up at a top shelf and there were several knife blocks but one had two stainless handles sticking up that I recognised. I paid $7.99 for the whole thing, grabbed the Global GS Nakiri and GS Santoku knives out of the pack and dropped the rest in a donation bin on the way out to the car. They have a combined value of about $220."
"Good chef knives are worth their weight in gold. This is my favorite story in this post. Nice find!"
14. "I used to work at a goodwill donation center and someone donated a live hand grenade."
