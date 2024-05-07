    17 Met Gala Outfit Details That Have People Shook To Their Core, And We're Obsessed

    "He's honoring the life of John Ystumllyn, the first black gardener in Wales, hence the flower earrings and details on the suit."

    For many of us, it's our favourite time of the year... Judging celebrities Met Gala 'fits from the comfort of our own home.

    However, the devil is *always* in the detail, and some eagle-eyed X users have shared some of the most iconic details featured in this years Met Gala looks...

    1.

    the sand on her shoulder, the hourglass purse with her hourglass body. tayla i see your vision sis. #MetGala

    pic.twitter.com/cdThZ9n6oN

    2.

    Underrated one that not enough people are talking about - Phoebe Dynevor wearing the first custom dress and first MET dress that Victoria Beckham has ever made #metgala pic.twitter.com/l3f4sT4UlE

    3.

    met gala details pic.twitter.com/xx0Le6Cmzs

    4.

    They booing but I really like it! She looks like the statues that are found in gardens. It’s on theme. https://t.co/53ReuC9FIb pic.twitter.com/9HhgolwWri

    5.

    THE BACK??? Gaurav Gupta, you did that. https://t.co/GR25bM9Lep pic.twitter.com/NjmxolbxvC

    6.

    She literally looks like she's floating I'm in love pic.twitter.com/NYDElENenn

    7.

    ART pic.twitter.com/MALzZG503T

    8.

    Amelia gray wearing the coolest piece from undercover ss24 at the met gala!! pic.twitter.com/fEM8XkuUgU

    9.

    every single detail about this saree and look alia bhatt is taking this win home pic.twitter.com/WqtadzoTtS

    10.

    he's honoring the life of John Ystumllyn, the first black gardener in Wales, hence the flower earrings and details on the suit. so not only it looks beautiful, its meaning is even more beautiful. he never misses 🖤 https://t.co/9vHQl0TVgB

    11.

    im sorry?? but she’s killing itttt those butterfly/moth wings are movingggg #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yZkIzlNBcE

    12.

    this is a real block of ice. love it pic.twitter.com/44mueDmjUo

    13.

    i love her hair pic.twitter.com/JlFZFnldjC

    14.

    these details im going insaneee pic.twitter.com/VkKFQ36P2Q

    15.

    And the BACK https://t.co/qfeUeWzsNn pic.twitter.com/CYl2ogmi8G

    16.

    WOAH pic.twitter.com/p9iCZbX5tH

    17.

    details pic.twitter.com/iklq4FhhVT

