17 Met Gala Outfit Details That Have People Shook To Their Core, And We're Obsessed
For many of us, it's our favourite time of the year... Judging celebrities Met Gala 'fits from the comfort of our own home.
me judging all the #MetGala looks tonight pic.twitter.com/n6aXG9cNqQ— roxy🥀 (@corpsebridey) May 6, 2024
However, the devil is *always* in the detail, and some eagle-eyed X users have shared some of the most iconic details featured in this years Met Gala looks...
1.
the sand on her shoulder, the hourglass purse with her hourglass body. tayla i see your vision sis. #MetGala— Ro ౨ৎ (@posiesrose) May 6, 2024
pic.twitter.com/cdThZ9n6oN
2.
Underrated one that not enough people are talking about - Phoebe Dynevor wearing the first custom dress and first MET dress that Victoria Beckham has ever made #metgala pic.twitter.com/l3f4sT4UlE— tashi duncan idaho (@stephxcxx) May 7, 2024
3.
met gala details pic.twitter.com/xx0Le6Cmzs— ✭ (@badestoutfit) May 7, 2024
4.
They booing but I really like it! She looks like the statues that are found in gardens. It’s on theme. https://t.co/53ReuC9FIb pic.twitter.com/9HhgolwWri— Savia (artist)👩🏽🎨🎨 (@saviaivas) May 7, 2024
5.
THE BACK??? Gaurav Gupta, you did that. https://t.co/GR25bM9Lep pic.twitter.com/NjmxolbxvC— Kea (@jacquemusx) May 6, 2024
6.
She literally looks like she's floating I'm in love pic.twitter.com/NYDElENenn— linda (@itgirlenergy) May 6, 2024
8.
Amelia gray wearing the coolest piece from undercover ss24 at the met gala!! pic.twitter.com/fEM8XkuUgU— sam (@pinkmochhi) May 6, 2024
9.
every single detail about this saree and look alia bhatt is taking this win home pic.twitter.com/WqtadzoTtS— 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) May 6, 2024
10.
he's honoring the life of John Ystumllyn, the first black gardener in Wales, hence the flower earrings and details on the suit. so not only it looks beautiful, its meaning is even more beautiful. he never misses 🖤 https://t.co/9vHQl0TVgB— Jules. ༒ (@schumisnoopy) May 7, 2024
11.
im sorry?? but she’s killing itttt those butterfly/moth wings are movingggg #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yZkIzlNBcE— Brian Dèz 🦇 (@TheBrianDez) May 6, 2024
12.
this is a real block of ice. love it pic.twitter.com/44mueDmjUo— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 7, 2024
13.
i love her hair pic.twitter.com/JlFZFnldjC— c ✩ (@taysrussell) May 6, 2024
14.
these details im going insaneee pic.twitter.com/VkKFQ36P2Q— yhas (@dayabennetts) May 6, 2024
15.
And the BACK https://t.co/qfeUeWzsNn pic.twitter.com/CYl2ogmi8G— linda (@itgirlenergy) May 6, 2024
17.
details pic.twitter.com/iklq4FhhVT— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 7, 2024
Additional thumbnail credits: Dia Dipasupil / John Shearer / Mike Coppola / Marleen Moise / Taylor Hill / Kevin Mazur / Lanna Apisukh via Getty Images