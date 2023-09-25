From Pedro Pascal To Sebastian Stan, Here Are 19 Of The Best Interactions People Have Had With A Celebrity
Recently, X user @gothamhiphop wanted people to share their favourite interactions with a celebrity...
What’s your favorite interaction you’ve had with a celebrity? pic.twitter.com/S6ZtE8WpUi— Joey (@gothamhiphop) September 21, 2023
Of course, the responses piqued my interest, so I wanted to share my favourites with you!
1.
I’ve told this story so many times but at my first job in LA I was in the outside break area and brad pitt walked in to smoke, he was on the lot shooting ad astra, and he said "beautiful day today" and I said “yeah. so are you here interning?" as a joke, and he said "no?" https://t.co/dzXgnqfZ47— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) September 22, 2023
2.
when i was little the chuckle brothers were in my local pantomime and tried to get me to go up on stage with them and i cried so hard that afterwards they apologised to my parents https://t.co/mmEQvUGJ0r— bk (@uncooljerk) September 22, 2023
3.
When Logic gave me dating advice in his discord for a girl I was talking too and she ended up flaking on our movie date and he cheered me up not gonna post the screen shots because they too embarrassing but @Logic301 was definitely a W that day— Lil Trap AKA Young Timberlake (@liltrap305) September 21, 2023
4.
I high fived Samuel L Jackson lmao— LEIGH96 (@prodbyLEIGH96_) September 21, 2023
5.
Travis Scott concert rodeo era he shouted me out and yelled at security mid show because I was getting tossed from front row/venue for smoking. Obviously snuck back in.— kevin (@kevolives) September 21, 2023
6.
My friend dropped his key in the sewer and @erickarcelliott tried to help us get it out lmfaooo— Dert Cobain (@vndrxso) September 21, 2023
7.
when I was 18 i was a waiter and i served Larry david and he ordered oatmeal and sent it back 4 times and kept apologizing it ruled I felt like i was in a real life episode of curbed https://t.co/8egFtTJ9qi— h (@ipodmacbook) September 22, 2023
8.
i saw sebastian stan in a play a few months before the winter soldier came out and mentioned how excited i was for it and he yelled “yeah, WINTER IS COMING!” and then immediately “don’t tell anyone i said that…” https://t.co/UtI9qQRta8— carlee (@MAXGUEVARAS) September 21, 2023
9.
at a bar in the airport and had an hour long conversation with a guy. Talked about life, love, ethics, religion, then he insisted he pays my bill. I said no….. I make so much money…. It’s fine. He said no…. I make more money…. I asked, what’s your name? It was biggie smalls. https://t.co/HvE1IfWziz— Natalie (@jbfan911) September 22, 2023
10.
I went back stage to see Diana Ross. As she made her way out of the dressing. Everyone was screaming "Diana" and "Diana Ross"... she paid every single one of them no attention. I called her "Ms. Ross", she turned around and said, "your parents taught you well, you have manners" https://t.co/Jr6vBcYJ5H— 👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 (@WonderKing82) September 21, 2023
11.
when I was a kid my family was eating at the same restaurant as Hulk Hogan and my little brother was really sunburnt and Hulk Hogan said to him: “two words, brother: sunscreen” https://t.co/X8EJdy2HOQ— miss bee haven (@joe_swirly) September 22, 2023
12.
accidentally walked in on Adam Driver while he was rehearsing his TED Talk before TED Talks Live in NYC and he froze and stared at me until I left the room— ella dawson (@brosandprose) September 22, 2023
very nice tho!! we interviewed him after the show and he was super polite. https://t.co/yPX2TO9Ac8
13.
was at NYU covering a spike lee talk. afterwards he was signing books and I was like why not? when I get to him, he looks up at me from the signing table and goes, "WHAT'S YOUR NAME?" I say, "john." he says, "BIIIIIIG JOHN!" and writes "to BIG JOHN" in my book. I'm not even tall https://t.co/af13ks14jl— John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) September 21, 2023
14.
When I made Jake gyllenhaal sign a picture of Alex from Madagascar https://t.co/ovEnDHRWBG pic.twitter.com/FiVFpOTCTF— Gabrielle Navoski (@Navoski) September 21, 2023
15.
I met Pedro Pascal in London literally last month and asked him for a picture and he said "ehhh no I'm not supposed to be in London right now... "— Kae (@Jolly_Blaziken) September 22, 2023
Which was so funny to me cause he had no disguise no glasses no hood no nothing. He must have thought he's not that famous https://t.co/Use832u8bi
16.
i didn’t realize matt damon was the one who called 911 for this lady who needed help so when he was standing in the ambulance doorway to see how she was doing i said “can you shut the door behind you it’s getting really cold in here” and he just left https://t.co/VPzUgDTxfZ— eli (@22gthumb) September 22, 2023
17.
i saw brendan fraser at a local pho place and asked for his signature and he drew pho on my paper lol https://t.co/ezLymz2QTe pic.twitter.com/bL5nlDlRGd— jodie comer going biking 🏍️🚬 (@comersh00ter) September 21, 2023
18.
Was working at a Blockbuster Video when Eddie Murphy came in to rent two of his own movies .— Zach Wilson (@televisionaryZW) September 21, 2023
19.
was recently at this lowkey, dimly lit speak-easy and was really vibing to a destiny's child medley with this random person. dude knew every word to "cater 2 u." turned out to be tobey maguire lmao dope human https://t.co/cAFmyDLHyB— jordan (@jrosethereturn) September 21, 2023
Editor's note: Although we enjoy these reports, we cannot confirm the veracity of any of them. But we hope they're all true!