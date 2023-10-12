Here Are 20 Of People's Non-Human Pop Culture Crushes, And I Understand Every Single One Of Them

Alright look, let's all just admit we've had a crush on some sort of animated non-human character before. There's no shame in it, we've all been there.
So, when u/pannonica asked "who is your non-human pop culture crush?", I jumped at the chance to round up some of the best answers...
3. Diego, Ice Age
4. Robin Hood, Robin Hood (1973)
8. Janice, The Muppet Show
9. Kovu, The Lion King
10. Sully, Monsters Inc.
11. Baymax, Big Hero 6
12. Rodney Copperbottom, Robots
13. JoJo, Horton Hears a Who!
14. Lola Bunny, Space Jam
H/T to u/pannonica and AskReddit for having this discussion! But I also had to include some of the top choices from myself and my colleagues...
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.