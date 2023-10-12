    Here Are 20 Of People's Non-Human Pop Culture Crushes, And I Understand Every Single One Of Them

    "They didn't have to draw Bambi's dad so hot."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Alright look, let's all just admit we've had a crush on some sort of animated non-human character before. There's no shame in it, we've all been there.

    So, when u/pannonica asked "who is your non-human pop culture crush?", I jumped at the chance to round up some of the best answers...

    1. Gill, Finding Nemo

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "My 'being attracted to older men' issue started at an early age." 

    – u/gollumey

    "I just KNEW someone would post this fish, and I wholeheartedly agree. The funny part is, I’m not into older men, but this fish made me feel things."  

    – u/akirarn

    2. Simba, The Lion King

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    – u/Meetvirginiaslims

    "He had the 90s boy band hair and everything."

    – u/Cross_Stitch_Witch

    3. Diego, Ice Age

    20th Century Fox

    – u/Entj-A_Roy

    "Diego was hot, damn." 

    – u/Zoshi2200

    4. Robin Hood, Robin Hood (1973)

    Buena Vista Distribution

    "The foxiest Robin Hood EVER, omg." 

    – u/carbonpeach

    "Okay, I wasn't the only one with this crush lmao!"

    – u/LivingSmell5465

    5. Beast, Beauty and the Beast

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    – u/Hopeless-Cause

    "Belle was ready to hit that before she knew he would turn human."

    – u/modernlover

    "As a kid I used to cry when he turned back to a human because I felt like he lost all of his charm."  

    – u/rask0ln

    6. Great Prince of the Forest, Bambi

    RKO Radio Pictures

    "They didn't have to draw Bambi's dad so hot." 

    – u/Zoshi2200

    "Okay, but how is an animated deer so sexy I just – someone explain the SCIENCE to me please."  

    – u/Cross_Stitch_Witch

    7. Roxanne, A Goofy Movie

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "I had her action figure from a McDonald's happy meal and was obsessed with it as a kid. Only when I realised I was bi as a teen that I figured out why."

    – u/motherofpearl89

    8. Janice, The Muppet Show

    CBS

    "Janice, my beloved. We would never work out but we could have, like, a transcendental summer romance, for sure."

    – u/JanesConniption

    9. Kovu, The Lion King

    Buena Vista Distribution

    "I casually mentioned that I thought he was hot to my group of friends when I was like 15, and the silence before they started mocking me was deafening. I argued that they all felt the same way and weren’t brave enough to admit it, and I stand by that statement." 

    – u/athirdcat

    10. Sully, Monsters Inc.

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    – u/spiderboy1217

    "He's kind! He experiences real character growth! Great with kids! Not my flavour, but girl I get it!"

    – u/SeasonPositive6771

    11. Baymax, Big Hero 6

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "He seems like he would give really good hugs."

    – u/sabira

    12. Rodney Copperbottom, Robots

    20th Century Fox

    "He's built different."

    – u/StrawberryLeche

    13. JoJo, Horton Hears a Who!

    20th Century Fox

    "I was eight when I saw this film, and it really set the trajectory for what type of men I’d be attracted to in the future."

    – u/tworighteyes4892

    14. Lola Bunny, Space Jam

    Warner Bros.

    – u/timmy_wahwah

    "I think between Lola Bunny and Gwen Stefani from No Doubt era, my taste in women was set decades ago and there is nothing I can do about it now."

    – u/Eatingfarts 

    H/T to u/pannonica and AskReddit for having this discussion! But I also had to include some of the top choices from myself and my colleagues...

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    15. Lola, Shark Tale

    DreamWorks Pictures

    She was everyone's first crush right??

    16. Vision, WandaVision

    Marvel Studios

    More specifically, Vision in a turtleneck.

    17. Max, A Goofy Movie

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    The OG skater boy.

    18. Roddy, Flushed Away

    United International Pictures

    Huge moment for tall, lanky men with brown hair, TBH.

    19. Okay, now hear me out... Tigger, Winnie the Pooh

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    I don't care what anyone says, he's funny, let me have this one.

    20. Finally... Bear, Bear in the Big Blue House

    Playhouse Disney

    A reliable, caring, family man.

    Did we miss anyone out? Let us know in the comments!