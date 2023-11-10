Skip To Content
    13 Very American Things That Us Brits Will Never Truly Understand

    And no, it’s not just that pasta is often referred to as “noodles”.

    Elizabeth Cotton
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Before we start, I know there must be a multitude of things that us Brits do that Americans find bizarre, but as a Brit, I can only share the perspective that I know...

    And that's why I've rounded up some American things that don't really make much sense to me...

    1. Sharing a room with a stranger in university is the norm

    It's nerve-wracking enough having to move into halls with a bunch of strangers, never mind sharing a room with one! Look, I appreciate my alone time, even if they became my best friend I'd still enjoy some privacy.

    2. Toilet bowls having *that* much water in them

    This is a common concern amongst us Brits if we do take a trip to America, and I know we must ask this a lot, but why is the water level so high? I would imagine it's to ensure that the flushing process is a lot smoother, but even so, it feels a tad excessive. At least now I know why people's heads get so wet in the movies when they get dunked into the toilet.

    3. Heating up a mug of water in the microwave instead of using a kettle

    I'm not actually against this as I can see the appeal if you're only planning on making a single cup of tea, it's much more efficient in the respect. However, how often do you only need to make yourself a brew? Unless you live alone, there's a high likelihood that you're going to have to make at least three cups worth, and that's why a kettle just feels more convenient.

    4. There are gaps in bathroom stall doors that are way too big

    This criticism is an old one I know, but using a public bathroom can be anxiety-inducing without having a gap that people can actually look through when the door is closed. I'd rather wait until I get home!

    5. Eating scones (or biscuits I should say) with "gravy"

    Before anyone gets mad, I can imagine this combination actually tastes delicious, but it is somewhat unsettling as a Brit to see gravy that is white...and lumpy??? In the UK, our scones (biscuits) are usually enjoyed with jam and cream, or just butter if you're after something more savoury. Look, we can't really criticise Americans here seeing as the majority of us enjoy baked beans, let's be honest.

    6. Sales tax not being added to an item until you get to the till

    You'll probably be relieved to know I don't have much to say on this one, apart from wouldn't it be easier to add it to the price BEFORE you go to pay?

    7. No on/off switch on plug sockets

    The peace of mind that I get from turning plug sockets off before I leave the house is unmatched. This just seems like a major safety hazard to me, sorry.

    8. "Creamer" in coffee

    So, I'm not a coffee drinker, but I love watching TikToks of Americans adding different flavoured creamers to their coffee. My question is, are creamers just replacing milk to add more flavour? Is that their purpose? We don't have that here and I feel as though we're missing out, please teach me your ways.

    9. Fahrenheit instead of celsius

    With this one, I'm just unsure as to why celsius isn't used? I like to think that saying it's 75 degrees sounds way more impressive than 23. Now, I will warn you before anyone falls off their chair in shock, I did do some research on this...From said research, it appears to be a refusal of accepting the metric system, but that also the Fahrenheit scale does have its advantages, with Jay Hendricks (head of NIST's Thermodynamic Metrology Group) pointing out that:

    "It has more degrees over the range of ambient temperatures that are typical for most people. This means that there is a 'finer grain' temperature difference between 70 degrees F and 71 degrees F than there is between 21 degrees C and 22 degrees C. Since a human can tell the difference of a 1 degree F, this scale is more precise for the human experience." 

    10. Jello is jelly, but jelly is jam

    Please understand the confusion when younger me heard about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, it was oh-so overwhelming when I was trying to understand how that texture would even work. After speaking with an American friend, I have since learnt that "jam" and "jelly" are often used interchangeably, with "jam" being a preserve of crushed and sweetened berries (which is what we know it to be in the UK), and "jelly" is created from the juice, unlike our wibbly wobbly jelly that we have here. My friend also noted that "jelly" tends to be its colloquial term as a catch-all, which is probably what caused my confusion in the first place.

    11. The American flag is, well, everywhere

    I know that there is probably some generalising over how patriotic Americans are, but from a British perspective it's strange to see American flags almost everywhere! I was watching a TikTok where they even had an American flag hanging from some scaffolding on an apartment complex they were building.

    12. Jaywalking can lead to a fine

    In the UK, we don't have jaywalking laws, instead the Highway Code relies on the judgement of pedestrians to decide whether or not it's safe to cross the road. So, of course it's going to be a bit of a culture shock when finding that "jaywalking" is illegal in most jurisdictions, with pedestrians even receiving fines for crossing incorrectly. I understand it's a traffic safety measure, but it's definitely bizarre to us Brits.

    13. Some areas have a home owners association (HOA)

    We don't really have this in the UK, the closest we'd probably get is if you live on a new build estate and pay a service charge to look after common areas and landscaping. From my understanding, a HOA in America is there to uphold conformity and regulations amongst neighbourhoods, and I've heard some horror stories about people being criticised for the length of their front lawn, or having their wheelie bins on show. I get that it's likely abused by a small majority, but it's still unfamiliar for me.

    To the American readers, I hope we can still be friends. In fact, I'd love to also know the things us Brits do that you find weird, let me know in the comments!