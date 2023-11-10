13 Very American Things That Us Brits Will Never Truly Understand

Before we start, I know there must be a multitude of things that us Brits do that Americans find bizarre, but as a Brit, I can only share the perspective that I know...
And that's why I've rounded up some American things that don't really make much sense to me...
1.
Sharing a room with a stranger in university is the norm
2.
Toilet bowls having *that* much water in them
3.
Heating up a mug of water in the microwave instead of using a kettle
4.
There are gaps in bathroom stall doors that are way too big
5.
Eating scones (or biscuits I should say) with "gravy"
6.
Sales tax not being added to an item until you get to the till
7.
No on/off switch on plug sockets
9.
Fahrenheit instead of celsius
10.
Jello is jelly, but jelly is jam
11.
The American flag is, well, everywhere
12.
Jaywalking can lead to a fine
13.
Some areas have a home owners association (HOA)
To the American readers, I hope we can still be friends. In fact, I'd love to also know the things us Brits do that you find weird, let me know in the comments!