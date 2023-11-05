Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing The 16 Actors Who Deserve To Finally Win An Oscar After Being Snubbed

    "He is one of the most talented actors alive and yet he's rarely nominated for anything."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/obviousthrowawyay asked "who do you think is the most snubbed actor for Oscars in this generation?" and I wanted to round up some of the best answers...

    1. Toni Collette

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    –  u/efnfen4

    "She should have been nominated for Hereditary."  

    –  u/whitecaribbean

    "I'm also reeling from this. I thought she would've had one at least for sure? She is SO good. And she can do everything from what I've seen – she is so strong in every role and has been seamless in comedies, dramas, horrors, etc." 

    – u/shambean2 

    2. Willem Dafoe

    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    –  u/Puzzleheaded_Bed_360

    "The Academy prefer to nominate people for American-made films. It's pretty rare for British or Australian films to get nominations."  

    –  u/Own_Faithlessness769

    3. Amy Adams

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    "She delivers a great performance but gets snubbed every single time. I want her to win soon." 

    –  u/desisenorita

    "Her performance in Arrival is so powerful. That movie mesmerises me, and I realise something new about her character every time I watch it. Truly a 'performance' and a brilliant one at that."

    –  u/tipsygirrrl

    4. John Goodman

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    –  u/_alien-superstar_

    "He should have won for Barton Fink. Incredible performance. He's a loveable sweetheart for the first two acts and then does a total about-face. The contrast is so shocking."

    –  u/_alien-superstar_

    5. Edward Norton

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    –  u/haubenmeise

    "I thought for a very long time that he won for American History X. It's time for his Oscar, IMO." 

    –  u/Sunny-890

    6. Rosamund Pike

    Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

    –  u/JBGoude

    "She owned her role in Gone Girl. I can't shed her character from that when I see her in other films/shows."

    –  u/apollyon_53

    7. James McAvoy

    Noam Galai / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    "He is one of the most talented actors alive and yet he's rarely nominated for anything. His performance and character creation in Split was absolutely phenomenal and far beyond the reach of 99% of A-List actors." 

    –  u/ItsCowboyHeyHey

    8. Carey Mulligan

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    "I'm still angry that she didn't get a nomination for Never Let Me Go or win for Promising Young Woman. She's outstanding in both." 

    –  u/GoldenAgeStudio

    9. Angela Bassett

    Michael Buckner / Getty Images

    "She should have won for Tina Turner and the last Black Panther movie."

    –  u/McJazzHands80 

    10. Robert Pattinson

    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    –  u/Taramis82

    "It is truly a travesty he hasn't even had a nomination yet." 

    – u/Tomoshaamoosh

    "I think he can play almost anything. He's like a blank canvas."  

    –  u/not_really_here_108

    11. Robert Downey Jr.

    Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

    "He is a phenomenal actor and should definitely have an Oscar by now."

    –  u/jennyrob669

    "If RDJ wins, it will be seen as a 'career Oscar', which I think will be the culmination of his very interesting career."  

    –  u/mcfw31

    12. Stephanie Hsu

    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for TIME

    "She was blatantly robbed last year." 

    –  u/Prior-Throat-8017

    "I think Stephanie had such a complex role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and she had me sobbing at the end."  

    –  u/Shitp0st_Supreme

    13. Chadwick Boseman

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    "I would’ve loved to have seen Chadwick Boseman win an Oscar posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. A fantastic movie and cast overall, but to see him shine brilliantly one last time was bittersweet. He still got his flowers, but he deserved the universe." 

    –  u/thewonderfulbeast

    14. Adam Sandler

    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    –  u/AlternativeSlice2001

    "When he does serious he makes it clear that he's one of the greatest actors out there."

    – u/valekelly 

    15. Michelle Williams

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    "She has been rightfully nominated five times and still hasn’t won her Oscar. I had a Mandela effect about this and was mind blown to find this out."

    –  u/ChardProfessional599 

    16. Jake Gyllenhaal

    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

    "He has only one nomination for his supporting role in Brokeback Mountain. I wish the jury recognized him more. He's a terrific actor." 

    – u/obviousthrowawyay

    "He definitely should have won for Nightcrawler."

    –  u/thewonderfulbeast

    H/T to u/obviousthrowawyay and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other actors that haven't been mentioned? Let us know in the comments below.