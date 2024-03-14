Is St. Patrick's Day your favorite holiday? Or perhaps you're just a fan of the festivities. Either way, we've got the perfect game for your St. Patty's Day needs. Let's see how much you know about the holiday — and the country where it originated.
1. Who was St. Patrick?
4. What is the capital of Ireland?
Dublin
5. What is the symbolism of the shamrock on St. Patrick's Day?
Legend says the shamrock was used to explain the Holy Trinity (the Father, Son and Holy Spirit).
9. What day is St. Patrick's Day celebrated?
11. What popular holiday other than St. Patrick's Day is believed to have originated in Ireland?
18. What is the name of the church in New York City associated with St. Patrick's Day?
19. What is the Irish term for a traditional drinking place?
21. Who was the first US president to attend and participate in a St. Patrick's Day parade?
29. What is the name of the Irish mythological creature that is said to bring good luck?
36. What is the name of the traditional Irish sport similar to soccer, but players can use their hands?
37. What is the name of the iconic Irish symbol featuring a circular pattern with no beginning or end?
The Celtic Knot
39. What ocean liner was built in Belfast and is famous for sinking in the North Atlantic Ocean?
40. What is the name of the breakfast that typically includes eggs, bacon, potatoes, sausages, beans, black and white pudding, toast, and fried tomatoes?
