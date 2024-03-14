Skip To Content
    If You Like St. Patrick's Day, You'll Love These Trivia Questions And Answers

    Feeling lucky?

    Elena Hernandez
    by Elena Hernandez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Is St. Patrick's Day your favorite holiday? Or perhaps you're just a fan of the festivities. Either way, we've got the perfect game for your St. Patty's Day needs. Let's see how much you know about the holiday — and the country where it originated.

    This is not a quiz. It's a list of questions with the answer listed underneath. You can cover up the answers and treat it like a quiz if you want to play with friends!

    1. Who was St. Patrick?

    St. Patrick&#x27;s Day decorations with shamrock motifs on display in a city setting, celebrating Irish culture
    St. Patrick was a 5th-century missionary and bishop in Ireland.

    2. What was believed to be St. Patrick's birth name?

    Maewyn Succat

    3. In which century did St. Patrick live?

    The 5th century

    4. What is the capital of Ireland?

    Dublin

    5. What is the symbolism of the shamrock on St. Patrick's Day?

    Legend says the shamrock was used to explain the Holy Trinity (the Father, Son and Holy Spirit).

    6. Which Irish symbol is often associated with luck?

    A four-leaf clover.\

    7. What happens if you don't wear green on St. Patrick's Day?

    People might pinch you!

    8. What color is associated with St. Patrick's Day?

    Green

    9. What day is St. Patrick's Day celebrated?

    A close-up view of a dense cluster of three-leaf clovers
    March 17

    10. What is the traditional meal associated with St. Patrick's Day?

    Corned beef and cabbage

    11. What popular holiday other than St. Patrick's Day is believed to have originated in Ireland?

    Halloween

    12. What US river is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day?

    The Chicago River

    13. What is the Irish term for "cheers"?

    Sláinte

    14. Which famous Irish stout is associated with St. Patrick's Day?

    Guinness

    15. What is the meaning of the Irish phrase "Erin go Bragh"?

    "Ireland Forever"

    16. Which animal is often associated with St. Patrick?

    The snake

    17. What does the word "craic" mean in Irish slang?

    Fun or good times

    18. What is the name of the church in New York City associated with St. Patrick's Day?

    St. Patrick's Cathedral

    19. What is the Irish term for a traditional drinking place?

    Three people celebrating, wearing St. Patrick&#x27;s Day accessories, toasting with beer
    A pub

    20. What Irish dish is made from mashed potatoes and cabbage?

    Colcannon

    21. Who was the first US president to attend and participate in a St. Patrick's Day parade?

    Harry S. Truman

    22. What is a common nickname for Ireland?

    The Emerald Isle

    23. What was the color associated with St. Patrick's Day before it became green?

    Blue

    24. In what year did St. Patrick's Day become an official public holiday in Ireland?

    1903

    25. Which famous landmark in Ireland is also known as the "Rock of Cashel"?

    St. Patrick's Rock

    26. Which US city has the largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the world?

    New York City

    27. What is the name of the official Irish language?

    Irish or Gaelic (Gaeilge)

    28. Which Irish author wrote the famous novel Ulysses?

    James Joyce

    29. What is the name of the Irish mythological creature that is said to bring good luck?

    Two Yorkshire Terriers wearing green hats and beads sitting side by side
    The leprechaun

    30. What is the form of currency in Ireland?

    The Euro

    31. What is the name of the famous castle located in County Cork, Ireland?

    Blarney Castle

    32. In Irish folklore, what is said to be found at the end of a rainbow?

    A pot of gold

    33. Where is The Hill of Tara located?

    County Meath, Ireland

    34. What is the most populated city in Ireland?

    Dublin

    35. The shamrock is one of two official emblems of Ireland, what's the other?

    The harp

    36. What is the name of the traditional Irish sport similar to soccer, but players can use their hands?

    Gaelic football

    37. What is the name of the iconic Irish symbol featuring a circular pattern with no beginning or end?

    The Celtic Knot

    38. What Irish author wrote the novel The Picture of Dorian Gray?

    Oscar Wilde

    39. What ocean liner was built in Belfast and is famous for sinking in the North Atlantic Ocean?

    The Titanic

    40. What is the name of the breakfast that typically includes eggs, bacon, potatoes, sausages, beans, black and white pudding, toast, and fried tomatoes?

    Bowl of beef stew with potatoes, carrots, and peas, alongside cooking utensils and herbs
    Full Irish breakfast

