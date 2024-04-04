We've all seen the 2024 remake of Mean Girls by now, and while the new cast and musical theme are excellent, we're still not over the original film. Here are the funniest, most iconic quotes from the cult classic.
1."You smell like a baby prostitute." — Janis Ian
2."Okay, I'm going to forgive you because I'm a very Zen person... and I'm on a lot of pain medication right now." — Regina George
3."Irregardless, ex-boyfriends are just off limits to friends. I mean, that's just like, the rules of feminism." — Gretchen Wieners
4."Oh, hi. Did you wanna buy some drugs?" — Ms. Norbury
6."Can I get you guys anything? Some snacks? A condom? Let me know! Oh, God love ya." — Mrs. George
7."Did you have an awesome time? Did you drink awesome shooters, listen to awesome music, and then just sit around and soak up each other's" awesomeness?" — Janis Ian
8."Make sure you check out her mom's boob job. They're hard as rocks." — Gretchen Wieners
9."My grandma takes her wig off when she's drunk." — Damian
10."I have this theory, that if you cut off all her hair she'd look like a British man." — Cady Heron
11."Don't have sex, because you will get pregnant and die! Don't have sex in the missionary position, don't have sex standing up, just don't do it, OK, promise? OK, now everybody take some rubbers." — Coach Carr
12."She asked me how to spell orange." — Damian
13."Why should Caesar just get to stomp around like a giant while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet? Brutus is just as cute as Caesar, right? Brutus is just as smart as Caesar. People totally like Brutus just as much as they like Caesar, and when did it become okay for one person to be the boss of everybody because that's not what Rome is about! We should totally just STAB CAESAR!" — Gretchen Wieners
14."Somebody wrote in that book that I'm lying about being a virgin, 'cause I use super-jumbo tampons, but I can't help it if I've got a heavy flow and a wide-set vagina!" — Bethany Byrd
15."Whatever, I'm getting cheese fries." — Regina George
16."Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George." — Ms. Norbury
17."Made out with a hotdog? Oh my God, that was one time!" — Amber
18."Is butter a carb?" — Regina George
19."I hear her hair's insured for $10,000." — Tim Pak
20."In the real world, Halloween is when kids dress up and beg for candy. But in girl world, Halloween is the one time of year a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girl can say anything about it." — Cady Heron
21."I gave him everything! I was half a virgin when I met him." — Regina George
22."Boo, you whore!" — Regina George
23."That is so fetch!" — Gretchen Wieners
24."Damn. I'd rather see you out there shakin' that thang." — Kevin G.
25."Alyssa, I'm sorry I called you a gap-toothed bitch. It's not your fault you're so gap-toothed." — Student
26."You can't join Mathletes, it's social suicide!" — Damian
27."At your age, you're going to have a lot of urges. You're going to want to take off your clothes, and touch each other. But if you do touch each other, you *will* get chlamydia... and die." — Coach Carr
28."If only you knew how mean she really is. You'd know that I'm not allowed to wear hoop earrings, right? Yeah! Two years ago she told me hoop earrings were her thing and I wasn't allowed to wear them anymore. And then for Hanukkah, my parents got this pair of really expensive white gold hoops and I had to pretend like I didn't even like them, and... it was so sad." — Gretchen Wieners
29."Four for you, Glen Coco! You go, Glen Coco!" — Damian
30."I'm a MOUSE. DUH." — Karen Smith
31."Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?" — Student
32."It's not my fault you're, like, in love with me or something!" — Cady Heron
33."Oh my God - Danny DeVito! I love your work!" — Damian
34."Get in, loser. We're going shopping." — Regina George
35."Oh, I love seeing teachers outside of school. It's like seeing a dog walk on its hind legs." — Janis Ian
36."You wanna do something fun? You wanna go to Taco Bell?" — Karen Smith
37."I can't go to Taco Bell, I'm on an all-carb diet! God, Karen, you are so stupid!" — Regina George
38."She's fabulous, but she's evil." — Damian
39."Did your teacher ever try to sell you marijuana or ecstasy tablets?" — Mr. Duvall
40."I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!" — Mrs. George
41."I want my pink shirt back!" — Damian
42."It’s like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it’s going to rain. Well, they can tell when it’s raining." — Karen Smith
43."I can stick my whole fist in my mouth! Wanna see?" — Karen Smith
44.“I don't think my father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be too pleased to hear about this." — Gretchen Wieners
45."On Wednesdays we wear pink!" — Karen Smith
46."I just wish we could all get along like we used to in middle school. I wish that I could bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles, and we'd all eat it and be happy." — Student
47."She doesn't even go here!" — Damian
48."I know I may seem like I was being a bitch, but that's only because I was acting like a bitch." — Cady Heron
49.[Who are the plastics?] "They're teen royalty. If North Shore was Us Weekly, they would always be on the cover." — Damian
50."Grool... I meant to say cool, and then I started to say great." — Cady Heron
51."Look, I don't mean to hurt your feelings, but I only date women of color." — Kevin G.
52."Maybe she feels weird around me because I'm the only person who knows about her nose job. Oh my god, pretend you didn't hear that." — Gretchen Wieners
53."My apologies. I have a nephew named Anfernee, and I know how mad he gets when I call him Anthony. Almost as mad as I get when I think about the fact that my sister named him Anfernee." — Mr. Duvall
54."The limit does not exist!" — Cady Heron
55."So you agree? You think you're really pretty." — Regina George
56."This is your lunch, OK? I put a dollar in there so you can buy some milk. You can ask one of the big kids where to do that." — Cady's dad
57."Hell, no. I did *not* leave the South Side for this!" — Mr. Duvall
58."There are two kinds of evil people. People who do evil stuff and people who see evil stuff being done and don't try to stop it." — Janis Ian
59.[Um, is there alcohol in this] "Oh, God, honey, no! What kind of mother do you think I am? Why, do you want a little bit? Because if you're going to drink I'd rather you do it in the house." — Mrs. George
60."Beware of The Plastics." — Janis Ian
61."I know having a boyfriend might seem like the only thing important to you right now, but you don't have to dumb yourself down in order for a guy to like you." — Ms. Norbury
62."It was because that vest was disgusting!" — Regina George
63."I'm kind of psychic. I have a fifth sense." — Karen Smith
64."Gretchen, stop trying to make 'fetch' happen. It's not going to happen!" — Regina George
65.And finally, "That is the ugliest f-ing skirt I've ever seen." — Regina George