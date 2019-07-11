Taylor Swift May Have Referenced Scooter Braun In Her First Performance Since The Record Label Drama

"One thing that has been really wonderfully consistent throughout the entire time that I've been making music is that I write all of it."

Posted on
Ellie Bate
Ellie Bate
BuzzFeed Staff

On Wednesday night, Taylor Swift made her first public appearance since it was announced Scooter Braun's company had acquired her old record label, Big Machine — and the rights to all the master copies of Taylor's first six albums — for $300 million.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In a post published on her Tumblr account, Taylor called the situation her "worst case scenario".

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images / taylorswift.tumblr.com

She referred to Scooter's past behaviour towards her as "incessant, manipulative bullying", citing her 2016 feud with Kanye West, who was managed by Scooter at the time.

"Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy," Taylor wrote. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

Apart from a few statements made on her behalf, Taylor hasn't spoken publicly about the drama since the post was published, and fans have been scouring her Tumblr likes for an indication of how she feels about the situation.

Tumblr / madisonlovesswift.tumblr.com

But fans think she may have addressed it during her performance Wednesday night at Amazon's Prime Day concert, which was streamed live worldwide.

Amazon Prime

In between songs, Taylor took the opportunity to speak about her career, joking that it was a "little-known fact" that she started in country music.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"One thing that has been really wonderfully consistent throughout the entire time that I've been making music is that I write all of it," Taylor said.

Some fans thought she was referencing the Scooter situation by emphasising the fact that she writes all her own music.

Anyone else notice Taylor kept emphasizing the fact that she’s a songwriter and writes everything she puts out 👀👀
Kerri🦋Stands With Taylor @thewayilovedtay

Anyone else notice Taylor kept emphasizing the fact that she’s a songwriter and writes everything she puts out 👀👀

Reply Retweet Favorite
TAYLOR REMINDING EVERYONE THAT SHE STARTED OUT IN COUNTRY AFTER SCOOTER CHANGED THE CATEGORY OF FEARLESS TO POP IS WHAT I LIVE FOR
Zoe aka delicate stan #1 @delicatestan1

TAYLOR REMINDING EVERYONE THAT SHE STARTED OUT IN COUNTRY AFTER SCOOTER CHANGED THE CATEGORY OF FEARLESS TO POP IS WHAT I LIVE FOR

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sex is cool and all but have you ever watched Taylor Swift shade scooter and Scott during a female-led concert after reminding everyone she writes all her own songs #PrimeDayConcert
Lindy @1989deluxealbum

Sex is cool and all but have you ever watched Taylor Swift shade scooter and Scott during a female-led concert after reminding everyone she writes all her own songs #PrimeDayConcert

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, before she sang "Love Story", Taylor mentioned that she wrote the song in her bedroom when she was 17 — echoing these words in her Tumblr post:

I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.

Fans also thought Taylor referenced Scooter, Big Machine, and Scott Borchetta during her final song of the night, "Shake It Off".

Amazon Prime

Because this is how she sang the line "the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world":

THE SHADE
aimee!! @dontblaimee

THE SHADE

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Taylor liked some posts about the night's ~shadiest~ moments on Tumblr.

tumblr.com

You can watch Taylor's performance in full on Amazon Prime.

Ellie Bate is a celebrity reporter and talent coordinator at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Ellie Bate at eleanor.bate@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

back to top