Taylor Swift May Have Referenced Scooter Braun In Her First Performance Since The Record Label Drama

She referred to Scooter's past behaviour towards her as "incessant, manipulative bullying", citing her 2016 feud with Kanye West, who was managed by Scooter at the time.

"Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy," Taylor wrote. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."