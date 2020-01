Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

It's well-documented that the release of Reputation in 2017 marked the end of Taylor's conspicuous absence from the world of showbiz, and the beginning of a brand new way of life for an artist who's been in the public eye since she was 16 years old.

"I became the person everyone wanted me to be," Taylor says in the trailer for Miss Americana. "Nobody physically saw me for a year. And that was what I thought they wanted."