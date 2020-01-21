In September last year, Taylor Swift unveiled her plans for Lover Fest, the festival-esque 2020 tour which will span three continents and celebrate her most recent album, Lover.
Despite the fact that the tour will take Taylor to two locations in the US as well as several across Europe and two shows at Allianz Parque in Brazil, some fans questioned why it was so much more limited than her past tours.
But during an interview with Zane Lowe in October, Taylor hinted that her decision to do fewer shows this time around was due to her mother's ill health.
"Change happens not only in my career, but in my life," she said at the time. "And I've got some pretty intense things happening with my family right now."
"I can't go on long tours and not have the ability to go home if I need to," she went on.
I have priorities that aren't just touring now, and [the fans] have been really respectful of that in the past. This is where the rubber meets the road and I actually have to make decisions. Where there are question marks in my life and things that are really important to me and my family, I have to be able to have some breathing room in my touring schedule and I think they kind of understand that.