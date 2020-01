In the interview, Selena explained that "Lose You to Love Me" had been written over a year ago — around the time she finally split from Justin for good — but that she wasn't emotionally ready to release it yet.

She said: "It took me a long time to get through it. I was gonna release [the album] two years ago, and none of the words that I'm speaking now [in this song] would have existed. So taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I've gone through — I'm so grateful."