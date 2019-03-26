Reporting To You

A Commenter Called Jonathan Van Ness's Look "Ugly" And "A Mess" And He Wasn't Here For It

The commenter later apologised for his words.

Ellie Bate
Ellie Bate
BuzzFeed Staff

If you've seen any of Netflix's Queer Eye, you're probably obsessed with the show's iconic diva grooming expert, Mr Jonathan Van Ness.

Well, apparently not everyone is obsessed with Jonathan, as we discovered after his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Jonathan appeared on the show on Sunday, looking fabulous in yellow, and told a story about a very unfortunate date he went on after meeting a guy at the Queer Eye casting call.

But when Bravo posted a clip of the moment on Instagram, a commenter named Zachary Morad said he wasn't a fan of Jonathan's look, calling it "the ugliest effing thing" and saying he was "a mess".

Now, we know JVN is no stranger to clapping back, so he definitely wasn't going to let it go without saying something.

And he didn't hold back.

Of course, people loved JVN's response (and showed the love for his side part).

Morad — who appeared on the Bravo show Welcome to Waverly — later posted a statement on his account apologising for his comment, saying it wasn't meant to be taken seriously or cause hurt.

"I want to apologise to Jonathan Van Ness, who as I have come to understand ALWAYS promotes positivity and continues to be an advocate for all," he wrote, acknowledging that the previous post on his own Instagram account had been an attempt to promote a positive attitude.

Morad also spoke about the drama on his Instagram story, saying: "I took a joke that was supposed to be a Mean Girls reference way too far, and I recognise that there was no justification for it. That's just not my style. I'm not a mean person. I don't want that kind of drama in my life."

I guess we've all learned a lesson of positivity here.

Paramount / giphy.com

