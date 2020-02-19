Important news from the world of celebrity romance: Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend of a year and a half, Steve Kazee, are engaged! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jennadewan The couple announced the news on their Instagram accounts with matching posts showing off Jenna's ring: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com And while Jenna's caption was a sweet message about her love for Steve... Instagram / instagram.com He captioned his post with lyrics from Water Liars' "Let It Breathe". Instagram / instagram.com In September last year, Jenna and Steve announced they were expecting their first child together. The pair went public with their relationship in October 2018 after "a couple of months" of dating. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com And last week, they shared sweet messages to each other on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jennadewan "You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you," Jenna wrote. "I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive."Meanwhile, Steve said Jenna had "healed him with her heart". Congratulations to the happy couple! 💗 View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jennadewan