Jenna Dewan Just Announced She's Engaged And Showed Off Her Ring On Instagram

The couple announced the news with matching Instagram posts showing off Jenna's ring.

Ellie Bate
Ellie Bate
Important news from the world of celebrity romance: Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend of a year and a half, Steve Kazee, are engaged!

The couple announced the news on their Instagram accounts with matching posts showing off Jenna's ring:

And while Jenna's caption was a sweet message about her love for Steve...

He captioned his post with lyrics from Water Liars' "Let It Breathe".

In September last year, Jenna and Steve announced they were expecting their first child together. The pair went public with their relationship in October 2018 after "a couple of months" of dating.

And last week, they shared sweet messages to each other on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Congratulations to the happy couple! 💗

