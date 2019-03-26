Reporting To You

Here's Why James Charles Is Being Dragged Over His Most Recent YouTube Video

"'The house' is the new best way to put emphasis on anything."

This is makeup artist and YouTuber James Charles. He was the first ever male face of CoverGirl cosmetics, and his YouTube channel has over 15 million subscribers, so you've probably heard of him.

James is no stranger to controversy. You may remember his very messy feud with the cast of It, or the time he said Ariana Grande was the "rudest celebrity" he's ever met.

For what it's worth, he later explained the situation with Ariana was simply a "disappointing experience" and said he'd sent her a message to apologise for speaking about it publicly.

Well, buckle up, because we're here with some more drama! This time it stems from a video where James does his makeup using the products in alphabetical order.

James Charles / youtube.com

Throughout the video, James also gives viewers a letter-by-letter breakdown of "Sister Speech" — basically, the words he and many of his followers use to speak to one another.

James Charles / youtube.com

The ~Sister Speech dictionary~ includes phrases like "hi sisters", "love that", and "absolutely not".

The drama ensues when we get to the letter T, which, according to James, stands for "the house". He says the phrase is "by far one of [his] favourite things to say right now".

James Charles / youtube.com

"I heard about it from another YouTuber named Rich Lux," James says in the video. "Basically any time something is very something else, you can say it is 'the house' ... 'The house' is the new best way to put emphasis on anything."

Well, Twitter users got hold of the clip, and it's safe to say they're not very impressed.

dani @dcagiunta

lgbt community i’m so sorry

Firstly, people said the phrase is actually "the house down", not just "the house", as James said.

this taco bell is personal | #RenewODAAT @shsIbreeder

@dcagiunta The house down: Another term used for an exclamation point at the end of a sentence to indicate how extra fabulous something is—e.g., “Kennedy is dancing the house down.” Another usage is the house-down boots. someone forgot to tell him that there’s another word after house lmao

nemesis @nemesislacroix

JAMES ITS "THE HOUSE DOWN" NOT JUST THE HOUSE - I HAve TO LAUGH ... wjdjsd he really thought this was something .... https://t.co/AqXVTggCgU

𝒷𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒾🤠 @AAAIyssas

did james charles forget to add down onto the end of the house

bridget ☆ @lovelyvivis

james charles telling everyone the house down.... is just... the house..... okay...,

But mostly people criticised James for not knowing the history of the phrase — which comes from drag culture — and instead attributing it to another YouTuber.

paris🔮 @ntertrom

As a gay person, I am disgusted. The phrase is “the haus down boots” and was coined by the late, great Erica Andrews. You’re gay, and whether I like it or not, a fairly famous gay guy. As representation for the community, you’re responsible for knowing your shit. https://t.co/DDyEwNTzjI

ashley @kinsey_six

@thecaracavalli when he said “new” my little gay heart broke a little. so many young gays barely know some great shit in our history. I know he’s not being malicious but like damn boi

Many said they resented the fact that people would probably start saying "the house" because of James, not knowing where the phrase originally came from.

lukas 🦋 @flouncy_magooo

If I hear a str8 white girl say “the house” and it’s cause of James Charles and not black trans women and drag culture....., im gonna go feral

ღ 𝓮𝓶𝓮𝓻𝓲 @ageofemeri

not him taking another drag phrase for his straight girl followers to use constantly w out knowing where it came from https://t.co/WpSIBxF8qb

Blue🌙💫⭐️ @barelyseenblue

I swear to god if i see a single straight white girl say “the house” about literally anything im suing James Charles

And, of course, there were a lot of memes.

𝘽𝙍𝙊𝙏𝘼𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙎 @Brotamins

@dcagiunta

austin 🧟‍♂️ @austxnh

James Charles: T is for The House. That make up is good the house. RuPaul:

However, some people did defend James, saying it was an opportunity for "a teachable moment".

Hannah @hannahyep

Instead of talking shit about James Charles for not knowing the origin of “the house”, maybe this is a teachable moment. Or maybe you just want something to feel superior about. Congratulations on your one viewing of Paris is Burning.

As for James, he has yet to acknowledge the situation explicitly — but he did tweet this on Monday night.

James Charles @jamescharles

Wow I keep forgetting to tweet I’m cancelled

Ellie Bate is a celebrity reporter and talent coordinator at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Ellie Bate at eleanor.bate@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

