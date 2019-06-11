Ariana Grande Apologised After Fans Posted Videos Of Anti-LGBT Protesters Outside Her Concert

"He is highly outnumbered. You are all so celebrated and loved and safe."

Ellie Bate
Ellie Bate
BuzzFeed Staff

On Saturday, Ariana Grande played a concert in Atlanta for the latest stop of her Sweetener World Tour.

After the concert, a fan who was in attendance posted a video of a man standing outside holding an anti–LGBT pride sign and engaging in arguments with other concertgoers.

fuck these dudes outside the Ariana Grande concert spreading homophobia and being fucking stupid and it took EVERYTHING in me not to kick him in the balls with me heels on
ashlin 🧚🏽‍♀️ @ashymakayla

fuck these dudes outside the Ariana Grande concert spreading homophobia and being fucking stupid and it took EVERYTHING in me not to kick him in the balls with me heels on

And plenty of people replied to the tweet by saying there had been similar situations at shows in other cities.

@ashymakayla @homewithdemi They do this at every pop concert of women only. Never seen them at male pop concerts.
♡ Dee ♡ @styleredlipclas

@ashymakayla @homewithdemi They do this at every pop concert of women only. Never seen them at male pop concerts.

@ashymakayla Oh we had those kind of people at the venue when Ariana was in town too. Disgusting. All the “truth” they was preaching was unnecessary
🔥 @KevinEspadas

@ashymakayla Oh we had those kind of people at the venue when Ariana was in town too. Disgusting. All the “truth” they was preaching was unnecessary

@ashymakayla This happened at the Portland Oregon concert too 🙄
Joby Perrier @jobyperrier7

@ashymakayla This happened at the Portland Oregon concert too 🙄

Then Grande herself responded to the video, saying she was "saddened but not surprised" to see what had happened.

She also apologised to those who witnessed the situation, and said she and her team would "do [their] best to ensure this doesn't happen again".

@ashymakayla man... saddened but not surprised by this one bit. i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again. proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace &amp; a healed heart cause girl yikes
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

@ashymakayla man... saddened but not surprised by this one bit. i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again. proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace &amp; a healed heart cause girl yikes

"He is highly outnumbered," she assured her fans. "You are all so celebrated and loved and safe."

@ashymakayla he is highly outnumbered. you are all so celebrated and loved and safe. 🖤✨
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

@ashymakayla he is highly outnumbered. you are all so celebrated and loved and safe. 🖤✨

People flooded Grande with love and thanked her for speaking about the issue and emphasising the importance of not responding with violence or hatred.

@ArianaGrande @ashymakayla we will not give hate back , thank you for always making sure everything is okay I love you sm
carlos @feelineedy

@ArianaGrande @ashymakayla we will not give hate back , thank you for always making sure everything is okay I love you sm

And, according to other videos posted in reply to the original tweet, the man eventually left after crowds waved an LGBT flag and chanted "goodbye".

@ashymakayla we ended up running them out good times
watagatapitusberry @arashmuck

@ashymakayla we ended up running them out good times

