Ariana Grande Apologised After Fans Posted Videos Of Anti-LGBT Protesters Outside Her Concert

On Saturday, Ariana Grande played a concert in Atlanta for the latest stop of her Sweetener World Tour.
After the concert, a fan who was in attendance posted a video of a man standing outside holding an anti–LGBT pride sign and engaging in arguments with other concertgoers.
And plenty of people replied to the tweet by saying there had been similar situations at shows in other cities.
Then Grande herself responded to the video, saying she was "saddened but not surprised" to see what had happened.
She also apologised to those who witnessed the situation, and said she and her team would "do [their] best to ensure this doesn't happen again".
"He is highly outnumbered," she assured her fans. "You are all so celebrated and loved and safe."
People flooded Grande with love and thanked her for speaking about the issue and emphasising the importance of not responding with violence or hatred.
And, according to other videos posted in reply to the original tweet, the man eventually left after crowds waved an LGBT flag and chanted "goodbye".
