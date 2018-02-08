Quincy Jones Didn’t Drag Me And Now I Feel Left Out

The Senate struck a massive bipartisan deal to keep the government going Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have agreed a huge spending deal to fund the government for two years. After months of short-term budget deals, this is a breakthrough that avoids future government shutdowns. The agreement resolves almost every big issue that Congress has to address this year…except immigration. So far, there is no consensus plan in Congress to deal with undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children. A couple dozen senators from both parties, calling themselves the “Common Sense Caucus,” say they’re working on it and getting somewhere.

Women in Iran are removing their Islamic headscarves in protest New videos and pictures are emerging from Iran of women protesting the mandatory head covering by removing their headscarves in public parks and streets. The movement, called “White Wednesdays,” has ignited a debate at the highest levels of the Tehran government. Relative moderates, like President Hassan Rouhani, say people should listen to the protests. Hardliners are more interested in cracking down on the protesting women, labeling them as deviants. At least 29 people have been arrested in connection with the hijab protests.

Logan Paul found an intruder in his home and made a citizen’s arrest According to police, the YouTuber found someone who had broken into his multimillion-dollar home. The intruder reportedly entered through an unlocked front door, and was charging his cell phone when he was discovered. Paul detained him in his living room.

Quick catch up White House staffer resigns: Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary, resigned after his two ex-wives told the Daily Mail he had abused them. The White House reportedly knew about the abuse allegations for months. Porter denies the allegations. Quincy Jones goes in: In a wild, far-ranging interview with Vulture, the legendary music producer spilled copious amounts of tea. He said the Beatles were “the worst musicians in the world” and that he “used to date” Ivanka Trump. He also suggested Marlon Brando slept with James Baldwin, Marvin Gaye, and Richard Pryor. A new policy: The Trump administration is planning on defending a new transgender military policy. A federal judge wrote that the Justice Department doesn’t plan to defend the policy “now at issue,” referring to Trump’s ban on open transgender military service, which was challenged. Instead, the administration will announce and defend a new policy on Feb. 21. California resists: Local officials hope to cripple President Trump's offshore drilling program in California, saying Wednesday that "not a single drop" of oil produced by the proposal would be allowed to travel through their state.

This teenager accused two on-duty cops of raping her. She had no idea the law might protect them. When Anna said she was raped by two on-duty cops, she thought it would be a simple case. What she didn’t know is that, in New York, there is no law specifically making it illegal for police officers to have sex with someone in their custody. The state is one of 35 where armed law enforcement officers can evade sexual assault charges by claiming that such an encounter — from groping to intercourse — was consensual. Read Albert Samaha’s story on this.

Spice Girls reunion: It’s happening, for real It wasn’t just a tease! The Spice Girls are reportedly reuniting because it’s what fans really, really want. The group is planning a reunion tour across the US and the UK. According to reports, all members but Victoria Beckham had been ready to tour for a while, and now Posh has finally come around, citing the Time's Up and #MeToo movements as helping her make the decision.

