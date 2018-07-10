Morning Update: Wait, What Just Happened In The UK?

Trump says he will nominate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court

Less than two weeks after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he will step down from the US Supreme Court at the end of July, President Donald Trump has named his pick to replace him.

Trump introduced Brett Kavanaugh as a judge with “impeccable credentials, unsurpassed qualifications, and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law.”

Here’s what you need to know: Despite Trump’s propensity to go outside governing norms, as demonstrated by [gestures broadly] everything, the president has been consistent in picking judges who represent the desires of ideological conservatives. This one is no different.

The background here: Kennedy’s tenure saw him become known as the swing-vote justice — he sided with the more liberal judges often enough on big cases, including on affirmative action, abortion, and LGBT rights.

Trump choosing Kavanaugh is seen as an opportunity to move the court markedly to the right. Given recent trends, Chief Justice John Roberts — a solid conservative with institutional concerns — will become the court's center vote.

What are Kavanaugh’s views? The judge has written more than a hundred decisions in more than a decade on the DC Circuit. Here are his views on abortion, executive power, and gun laws.

As for the environment, one expert says, “He is pretty consistently anti-environment on every front. I call him Lord Voldemort.” The expert, I am extremely pleased to say, is a professor named Bill Snape.

Pregnant women say they miscarried in immigration detention centers and didn’t get the care they needed

First, the background: In December, the Department of Homeland Security quietly implemented a new policy by the Trump administration — the detention of pregnant women not yet in their third trimester.

Before that directive, Immigration and Customs Enforcement was under an Obama administration–era directive not to detain pregnant women except in extreme circumstances or in relatively rare cases of expedited deportation.

The policy change came with a directive that ICE is responsible for “ensuring pregnant detainees receive appropriate medical care.” We found evidence that, instead, women in immigration detention are often denied adequate medical care even when in dire need of it, are shackled around the stomach while being transported between facilities, and have been physically and psychologically mistreated.

SNAPSHOTS

Starbucks is eliminating plastic straws from its stores worldwide. The coffee giant announced it will redesign cups and lids for cold drinks, eliminating more than 1 billion plastic straws a year, it said. Starbucks will invest instead in biodegradable “alternative-material straw options.” Plastic straws often end up in the oceans, where they endanger aquatic animals like turtles and contribute to pollution.

A “miracle baby” who was found buried face down in a forest has survived. The 5-month-old infant survived what is believed to have been at least nine hours in a cold forest buried under leaves and sticks. Officials searched for six hours before a deputy heard a faint cry and uncovered the buried boy, who is now in good condition. The search for the infant kicked off after police arrested a man who appeared to be “under the influence of drugs.” The man indicated that a baby who had been left in his care “was possibly buried somewhere in the mountains.”

A 92-year-old grandpa was beaten with a brick and told to go back to his country. Rodolfo Rodriguez accidentally bumped into a little girl and, according to his grandson, was thrown to the ground by her mother and beaten with a brick. The grandson, who did not see the attack but spoke to police and witnesses about it, says four men joined the mother in the attack on Rodriguez. A witness told us she heard the assailants shouting for Rodriguez to “go back” to Mexico. Rodriguez was left with a broken cheekbone, two broken ribs, and other injuries. Strangers have stepped in and donated more than $45,000 via a GoFundMe campaign started to help with medical costs.

1 in 4 teenage girls self-harm, according to a new survey of US high school students. Nearly 18% of teens in the US reported harming themselves at least once during the previous year, according to a new study. The rates of self-harm are as high as 31% for teenage girls in some parts of the country. The study found that the prevalence of self-harm was highest among 14-year-olds (19%) and decreases with age. The study found that teenage girls were twice as likely as boys (24% vs. 11%) to have reported self-harm in the previous year. This story contains links to resources, in case you or someone you know is self-harming or in emotional distress.

Justin Bieber confirmed he’s engaged to Hailey Baldwin in an Instagram caption. The singer said that the pair got engaged on July 7 while they were on vacation in the Bahamas, writing: “Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts?” While I am not going to google that, I am going to sit with the thought that the Biebs is going to be related by marriage to Alec Baldwin. It’s true, GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts?

