Morning Update: Your Sons And Your Daughters Are Beyond Your Command

Hundreds of thousands turned out to protest gun violence at the March for Our Lives

Across the US and around the world, masses gathered in an outcry against gun violence. A remarkable thing: They all turned up to answer the call of the Parkland school shooting survivors, who made #NeverAgain their banner.

Who went? All in all, an estimated 800,000 people took to the streets of Washington, DC, making it one of the largest rallies in the history of the city. They were joined by swells of people elsewhere: 175,000 marched in New York, 45,000 in San Francisco, 50,000 in Boston, 30,000 in Atlanta. Austin brought out 20,000, and another 15,000 took part in Houston, 15,000 in Phoenix, and 18,000 in St. Paul. I really could go on.

One that’s quite noteworthy: Parkland, Florida, where a shooter killed 17 people last month, is a city of 35,000 people. About 20,000 people marched.

What did they want? “I should be worrying about APs and finals, not AR-15s in school.” We gathered the most powerful reasons that people marched for their lives.

What happened at the rally? Some powerful stuff. Emma González, who was one of the movement’s most visible faces, stood on stage in silent protest and people stood with her.

In an emotional moment, a Parkland survivor led the march in singing “Happy Birthday” for one of her classmates who was killed.

People couldn’t stop talking about this passionate speech by 11-year-old Naomi Wadler, standing up for the black girls and women who have been victims of gun violence.

We rounded up all the powerful moments from the rally here. There are many.

So what happens now? Amid this groundswell, it seems like there is little to no political will to change any gun laws in the US. One way to change that: Organizers of the March for Our Lives made a huge push to register teen voters across the US.

Where was Trump? Thought you’d never ask. He went to Mar-a-Lago this weekend, and March for Our Lives protesters turned up there, too — about 2,000 of them.

Anything else? Yeah. Hundreds of veterans showed up to tell students, “We’ve got your back.” Also Super Bowl champs the New England Patriots lent their team plane to Parkland students so they could fly to the rally.

A rally like this was bound to have some powerful, clever signs. We rounded up the best ones for you.