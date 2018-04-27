Morning Update: The Royals Gave The New Prince An Aggressively Royal Name

Share On more Share On more

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of drugging and raping a woman in 2004

The 80-year-old comedian now faces up to 30 years in prison.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and raping Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. Last year, the jury could not reach a verdict. This time, after 14 hours of deliberations, the jury found Cosby guilty.

He was whisked away in a black SUV after. Prosecutors had argued against his release on bail as he could be a flight risk, prompting Cosby to lash out and yell that he “doesn't have a plane, you asshole!”

But enough about Cosby. (Really.)

The case was about what happened to Andrea Constand, and also the many women who had come forward with accusations against the comedian.

A handful of those women were in the gallery. We asked them for their reactions:

Victoria Valentino: “I stared him down. I just stood there, proud and strong.”

Lili Bernard: “This is a victory not just for … the 62 publicly known Cosby survivors, but it is really a victory for humanity.”

Kristina Ruehli: “Hats off to the tenacity of the victims, the media, and the justice system.”

Further reading:

“This is a victory, but it’s hard to let the whole weight of it sink in,” writes Scaachi Koul in a smart piece on why women never expected Bill Cosby to be convicted.

Quick brief:

The royals have named their new baby Louis Arthur Charles, because why put one king’s name when you can put three?

Amazon is raising its annual Prime membership fee from $99 to $119, because let’s be honest, you’re gonna pay it.

Rihanna’s new lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, will be a subscription product. It will include a membership program.

John Legend took one for the team and texted Kanye West to check in on what’s going on with Ye. It actually ended up kinda funny.

LGBT activists around the world are worried about the new US secretary of state

Mike Pompeo’s confirmation as secretary of state is being greeted with skepticism from the international LGBT community. There’s concern that his stance on LGBT rights will undermine strides made globally.

During Pompeo’s confirmation hearings, when asked whether he still believes that gay sex is a “perversion” — a view he’s expressed before — he refused to give a direct answer.

Pompeo’s evasive response: “When I was a politician, I had a very clear view on whether it was appropriate for two same-sex persons to marry. I stand by that.”

One activist based in Kenya told us Pompeo “will likely roll back LGBTQ global achievements in the last decade.”

Kim Jong Un has become the first North Korean leader to step into the South

For the first time since fighting in the Korean War ended more than half a century ago, the leader of North Korea has visited South Korea.

Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands in the heavily armed demilitarized zone, a 2.5-mile-wide strip that has divided their countries since 1953.

Kim then made history by stepping into South Korea, which is technically still at war with his country.

The two men then began a historic summit. On the agenda for the meeting was denuclearization, peace, and improvements in the relationship between their nations.