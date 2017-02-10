We Asked People In Tokyo What They Wish Their Prime Minster Would Say To President Trump
“Don’t throw the world into too much fear and chaos.”
1. Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and President Donald Trump will hold a summit meeting in Washington on Friday.
After the meeting in DC, the two leaders will head to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Some critics have called it “golf diplomacy” and at a press conference on Tuesday, Seiji Mataichi, the head of Japan’s Social Democratic Party, called the meeting an embarrassing attempt to curry favor with the Trump administration.
BuzzFeed News hit the streets of Tokyo to find out what the average person in Japan hopes Abe will tell Trump.
“Don’t be a ‘Yes Man’.”
“Please emphasize Japan’s rights.”
“Please tell President Trump to work closely with Japan and to do his best for world peace… I want the Catholics, Muslims, and Buddhists to talk it out.”
“We’re worried that we’ll be under America’s thumb.”
To President Trump:
“Have a flexible mindset!!”
“No war!! Peace first.”
“Get it together!!”
“Don’t throw the world into too much fear and chaos.”
“Don’t close the door!!”
This post was translated from Japanese.
- President Trump's travel and refugee ban will remain on hold. A federal appeals court denied the Department of Justice's request to resume.
- Multiple US cities are adopting policies friendly to undocumented immigrants in a defiant stance against President Trump's immigration orders.
- False claims swirled online that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau planned on making it illegal to criticize Islam.
- Rosie O'Donnell trolled Trump with a "SNL"-inspired profile picture of herself impersonating White House chief strategist Steve Bannon 😂