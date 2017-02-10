Get Our News App
World

We Asked People In Tokyo What They Wish Their Prime Minster Would Say To President Trump

“Don’t throw the world into too much fear and chaos.”

Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Keigo Isashi
Keigo Isashi
井指啓吾 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

1. Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and President Donald Trump will hold a summit meeting in Washington on Friday.

View this image ›

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

After the meeting in DC, the two leaders will head to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Some critics have called it “golf diplomacy” and at a press conference on Tuesday, Seiji Mataichi, the head of Japan’s Social Democratic Party, called the meeting an embarrassing attempt to curry favor with the Trump administration.

BuzzFeed News hit the streets of Tokyo to find out what the average person in Japan hopes Abe will tell Trump.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

“Don’t be a ‘Yes Man’.”

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

“Please emphasize Japan’s rights.”

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

“Please tell President Trump to work closely with Japan and to do his best for world peace… I want the Catholics, Muslims, and Buddhists to talk it out.”

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

“We’re worried that we’ll be under America’s thumb.”

To President Trump:

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

“Have a flexible mindset!!”

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

“No war!! Peace first.”

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

“Get it together!!”

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

“Don’t throw the world into too much fear and chaos.”

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

“Don’t close the door!!”

This post was translated from Japanese.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者
Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
