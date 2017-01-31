A Mother Received Letters From Her Daughter, Months After She Died From Cancer

6. While reading through the letter, Sachi said she could see her daughter growing up, but also the first signs of her depression.

“The first letter she wrote when she was 15 was more upbeat and fun. But the one she wrote when she was 17 had a sign of distress. She was struggling and trying to make it though,” she said. “In both letters, she was talking about her future aspirations and hopes. All her aspirations and hope never came to realized. That breaks my heart. Yet so many people came to me and told me how she impacted their lives. Even though her life was short and a struggle, she still lived a full life. I am very proud of her.”