This Cat Had The Best Reaction After It Was Caught Stealing A Piece Of Fish

Same.

Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Chibikuro is a black cat from Japan. He was recently caught in the middle of trying to eat a stolen piece of fried fish.

When his owner demanded to know, "Who has dared to steal this fish?" Chibikuro's reaction was extremely relatable.

Instead of letting go of the piece of fish in his mouth, he wrapped his arm around it even more tightly and looked just a little bit sorry. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
"When I caught him with the fish, Chibikuro refused to release it no matter what," Chibikuro's owner, Kuni-chan, told BuzzFeed News.

Kuni-chan said he thought it was funny so he showed his daughter and wife, who took a video. He then shared it in a private Japanese Facebook group called "Black Cat Club", where it quickly went viral.
"In the end, Chibikuro looked uncomfortable, so I gave up and let it go," he said.

He added that he later retrieved the piece of fried fish from Chibikuro as it is not healthy for cats.
Kuni-chan said Chibikuro is one years old, and loves mischief and food.

Chibikuro lives with Kuro, a cat that's four years older.

"We usually have to lock Chibikuro out of the dining room when we are eating," Kuni-chan said. "But Kuro rarely steals human food. It's like it knows what's forbidden."
"It's interesting how cats can have such different personalities," he said. "But both cats are loved in our family."

This post was translated from Japanese.

