This Burger Joint That Fed Trump Is Now One Of The Hottest Places In Japan

A Japanese restaurant that specializes in burgers has become one of the hottest places in Tokyo and it's all thanks to President Donald Trump's very particular preferences.
Munch's Burger Shack, an American burger restaurant located in Tokyo, served their signature "Colby Jack Cheeseburger" during Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's casual, business lunch on Sunday.
Abe tweeted out a picture of the two of them getting set to chow down, the ketchup graciously within Trump's arm reach.
According to the Fuji News Network, Yutaka Yanagisawa, the owner chef of Munch's Burger Shack, was "unbelievably surprised" when he was asked to serve his burger.
Trump reportedly enjoyed the 1200 yen (~$10.50) burger, which uses high-quality US Angus beef for its patty.
"At the end of their meal, I was able to introduce myself and shake hands," Yanagisawa said. "I was also able to shake his hand. He told me [that the burger was] 'very good.'"
In an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun, Yanagisawa said that Trump and Abe were smiling after their meal.
"I want them to create a world where people can eat delicious things whenever they want."
Since then, people have been lining up at Munch's Burger Shack to get a taste of the burger that Trump ate.
According to Nikkan Sports, the main restaurant was closed on Monday, but it's branch in Toranomon was totally sold out of burgers by 2:20 pm.
Photos of the queue are going around on Twitter and Instagram, with some commenting that they've ordered their patties well done. And of course, with ketchup, Trump's condiment of choice.
Some people are referring to this phenomenon as a "Trump effect" — people are lining up not just at Munch's Burger Shack, but at other restaurants that serve cheeseburgers.
An Instagram post reveals that the Munch's Burger Shack has even created a new menu item: President Trump Combo.
BuzzFeed News tried to multiple times to reach Munch's Burger Shack by phone — but the lines were busy each time.
