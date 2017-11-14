A Country Created A Viral Vacationing "Swim Reaper" And People Love It

Meet the Swim Reaper.
He's very much enjoying the summer in New Zealand, just hanging at the beach and by rivers.
Looking all ominous and stuff.
His Instagram is pretty neat.
And people are loving it.
Okay so the Swim Reaper, actually, is a part of a campaign by the government of New Zealand.
Jonty Mils, Chief Executive of Water Safety New Zealand, told BuzzFeed News that the Swim Reaper was developed "to promote preventable drowning deaths, especially of young males."
Mils said that they find it a struggle to engage with their audience, as young people "react badly to being told what to do," so the humor of the Swim Reaper character helps.
“Through the Swim Reaper’s dark humour, we have been successfully spreading water safety messages without sounding nagging," Mils said.
The account have been active since last December and currently has over 93,000 followers. He often interacts with followers or comments on photos of people diving in unsafe spots.
It's weird, but it works.
This post was translated from Japanese.
