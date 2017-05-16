Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

This Man And His Piano Playing Cat Deserve A Number One Album

What an adorable duo.

Posted on
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sarper Duman is a pianist from Turkey. Duman loves cats.

@sarperduman / Via instagram.com

When Duman practices the piano at home, he always has his trusted assistant by his side.

@sarperduman / Via instagram.com

The cat, which Duman calls "pianist cat" sits on Duman's lap whenever he plays, and the two play together.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via Instagram: @sarperduman

Sometimes pianist cat decides to start playing a solo.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via Instagram: @sarperduman

And sometimes he dozes off while listening to the beautiful music.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via Instagram: @sarperduman

Or gazes lovingly at Duman.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via Instagram: @sarperduman

Don't you just love this duo <3

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via Instagram: @sarperduman

Duman's videos of him and pianist cat have gone viral on Twitter, receiving thousands of retweets.

It's not easy being a pianist cat. He works very hard. And when he tired of playing the piano.. 🎹😺🐈🎶
Sarper Duman @sarperduman

It's not easy being a pianist cat. He works very hard. And when he tired of playing the piano.. 🎹😺🐈🎶

Reply Retweet Favorite

People love the cat's calm demeanor, and Duman's beautiful piano skills.

@sarperduman @SmartBitches That smile kills me!
Tiffany Reisz @tiffanyreisz

@sarperduman @SmartBitches That smile kills me!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@sarperduman He looks very pleased with himself and so he should be
Chris Parker @ChrisRParker

@sarperduman He looks very pleased with himself and so he should be

Reply Retweet Favorite
@sarperduman forget abt the cat just for a moment..the tune itself is so soothing...thanx mate..👏
uday @udaytwitt55

@sarperduman forget abt the cat just for a moment..the tune itself is so soothing...thanx mate..👏

Reply Retweet Favorite

If you want to see more piano videos from Duman and his "pianist cat," check out his Instagram account or his Twitter.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via Instagram: @sarperduman

This post was translated from Japanese.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World