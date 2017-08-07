This Artist Demonstrated How Much Ink Is In Pens And People Are Pleasantly Satisfied

People are pleasantly satisfied after a person on Twitter demonstrated how much ink is in a ballpoint pen, via smilies.
Asuka Sato, a Japanese ballpoint pen artist, drew 29,249 smilies to see how much ink a Hi-Tec-C ballpoint holds.
On her first day of drawing, she discovered that one postcard (10 x 15 cm) could 600 smilies.
On day two she spent ten hours filling postcards with smilies.
It took Sato six days to finish the pen, covering a total of 49 postcards.
Which looks like this.
People were incredibly impressed with Sato's effort.
Sato, now a professional ballpoint pen artist, told BuzzFeed News she got a taste for drawing whilst doodling in college.
"After working an office job for a year and a half, I became a ballpoint pen artist," she said. "I publish books and make merchandise in collaboration with companies."
Sato said that the idea for the project came from not wanting to go outside during the summer.
"I'm an indoor person, so I started this project as something to do at home during the summer," she said.
To add to the mind blowing element of the project, Sato told BuzzFeed that she drew some of the smilies so they weren't actually smiling. See if you can find them 😉
This post was translated from Japanese.
