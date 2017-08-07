 go to content

World

This Artist Demonstrated How Much Ink Is In Pens And People Are Pleasantly Satisfied

I can't work out if this is way more or less than I expected.

Posted on
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People are pleasantly satisfied after a person on Twitter demonstrated how much ink is in a ballpoint pen, via smilies.

【結論】1本のボールペンのインクの量は29249スマイルである。 #夏休み#自由研究
佐藤明日香（さとうあすか） @satowasuka

【結論】1本のボールペンのインクの量は29249スマイルである。 #夏休み#自由研究

Reply Retweet Favorite

Asuka Sato, a Japanese ballpoint pen artist, drew 29,249 smilies to see how much ink a Hi-Tec-C ballpoint holds.

@satowasuka

On her first day of drawing, she discovered that one postcard (10 x 15 cm) could 600 smilies.

@satowasuka

On day two she spent ten hours filling postcards with smilies.

1本のボールペンに含まれるインクの量が気になったので軽い気持ちで調べてますが終わる気配がありません(現在8775スマイル) #夏休み#自由研究
佐藤明日香（さとうあすか） @satowasuka

1本のボールペンに含まれるインクの量が気になったので軽い気持ちで調べてますが終わる気配がありません(現在8775スマイル) #夏休み#自由研究

Reply Retweet Favorite

It took Sato six days to finish the pen, covering a total of 49 postcards.

１本のボールペンのインクの量について調べてます。だんだん終わりに近づいてきました(現在15846スマイル) #夏休み#自由研究
佐藤明日香（さとうあすか） @satowasuka

１本のボールペンのインクの量について調べてます。だんだん終わりに近づいてきました(現在15846スマイル) #夏休み#自由研究

Reply Retweet Favorite

Which looks like this.

@satowasuka

People were incredibly impressed with Sato's effort.

@satowasuka すご！スマイル綺麗✨✨✨ お疲れ様でした✨✨✨✨✨✨
雫星 @marymk0610

@satowasuka すご！スマイル綺麗✨✨✨ お疲れ様でした✨✨✨✨✨✨

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Awesome, beautiful smiles. Thank you for your hard work."

Sato, now a professional ballpoint pen artist, told BuzzFeed News she got a taste for drawing whilst doodling in college.

@satowasuka 正気の沙汰でない
インクライム @6ga6mBUJtnCdVxc

@satowasuka 正気の沙汰でない

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This is not sane."

"After working an office job for a year and a half, I became a ballpoint pen artist," she said. "I publish books and make merchandise in collaboration with companies."

すごい https://t.co/mlPpmqNt5d
藪唐太郎 @YabukaraTaro

すごい https://t.co/mlPpmqNt5d

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wow."

Sato said that the idea for the project came from not wanting to go outside during the summer.

"I'm an indoor person, so I started this project as something to do at home during the summer," she said.

To add to the mind blowing element of the project, Sato told BuzzFeed that she drew some of the smilies so they weren't actually smiling. See if you can find them 😉

@satowasuka FF外から失礼します こいつ笑ってないです 失礼しました
おび©️ @obi_switch

@satowasuka FF外から失礼します こいつ笑ってないです 失礼しました

Reply Retweet Favorite

This post was translated from Japanese.

