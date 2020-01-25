16 Of The Most WTF Moments From "The Bachelor" And "The Bachelorette"

We asked the BuzzFeed Community about the wildest thing they've ever seen happen on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Here are the responses that collectively left all of Bach Nation shook to their core:
1.On Jake Pavelka's season, when Rozlyn was sent home after sleeping with a Bachelor producer.
2.On Brad Womack's season, when Brad ended up choosing NEITHER of the final two contestants to propose to.
3.On Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, when the male suitors voted between Kaitlyn and Britt Nilsson to be that season's Bachelorette.
4.On Jesse Palmer's season, when Jesse said the wrong name at the rose ceremony — he said Katie when he meant to say Karen.
5.On Ben Higgins' season, when Ben told BOTH JoJo and Lauren — the final two contestants — that he loved them.
6.Also on Ben Higgins' season, when he dated identical twins.
7.On Jason Mesnick's season, when Jason broke up with Melissa — who he proposed to on the season finale — to be with the runner-up, Molly.
8.On Hannah Brown's season, when Luke P. slut shamed Hannah and she revealed that she slept with Peter in the infamous windmill...twice (and then, later revealed, four times.)
9.On Juan Pablo Galavis' season, when Claire emerged from the limo on the first night with a "baby bump."
10.Also on Juan Pablo Galavis' season, when he made the entirety of Bach Nation hate the phrase, "It's OK."
11.On Colton Underwood's season, when Colton jumped the fence after Cassie said she didn't want to be with him.
12.On Peter Weber's season, when the champagne exploded in Kelsey's face after their debacle with the aforementioned beverage.
13.On Arie Luyendyk's season, when Arie broke up with Becca on national televison in order to be with his runner-up, Lauren.
14.On Desiree Hartsock's season, when Brooks broke up with her during Fantasy Suite Week, even though it was obvious that Des was going to choose him.
15.Also on Jake Pavelka's season, when Jake and Vienna had their very public and very messy breakup after the season aired.
16.Finally, on Bachelor in Paradise, when Chad Johnson gave us the four most iconic words in Bach history: