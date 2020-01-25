Skip To Content
TV and Movies

16 Of The Most WTF Moments From "The Bachelor" And "The Bachelorette"

"My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum."

Posted on
Ehis Osifo
Ehis Osifo
BuzzFeed Staff

We asked the BuzzFeed Community about the wildest thing they've ever seen happen on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Here are the responses that collectively left all of Bach Nation shook to their core:

1. On Jake Pavelka's season, when Rozlyn was sent home after sleeping with a Bachelor producer.

ABC

laurenb4386df68c

2. On Brad Womack's season, when Brad ended up choosing NEITHER of the final two contestants to propose to.

ABC

emmajhuening

3. On Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, when the male suitors voted between Kaitlyn and Britt Nilsson to be that season's Bachelorette.

ABC

lindsayb4af69b6da

4. On Jesse Palmer's season, when Jesse said the wrong name at the rose ceremony — he said Katie when he meant to say Karen.

ABC

christiannan2

5. On Ben Higgins' season, when Ben told BOTH JoJo and Lauren — the final two contestants — that he loved them.

christiannan2

6. Also on Ben Higgins' season, when he dated identical twins.

ABC

huh448

7. On Jason Mesnick's season, when Jason broke up with Melissa — who he proposed to on the season finale — to be with the runner-up, Molly.

ABC

christiannan2

8. On Hannah Brown's season, when Luke P. slut shamed Hannah and she revealed that she slept with Peter in the infamous windmill...twice (and then, later revealed, four times.)

ABC

strawberrylumps22

9. On Juan Pablo Galavis' season, when Claire emerged from the limo on the first night with a "baby bump."

ABC

nicolef40bf857b5

10. Also on Juan Pablo Galavis' season, when he made the entirety of Bach Nation hate the phrase, "It's OK."

ABC

colleenh49665d105

11. On Colton Underwood's season, when Colton jumped the fence after Cassie said she didn't want to be with him.

ABC

herewegosteelers

12. On Peter Weber's season, when the champagne exploded in Kelsey's face after their debacle with the aforementioned beverage.

ABC

districtrue

13. On Arie Luyendyk's season, when Arie broke up with Becca on national televison in order to be with his runner-up, Lauren.

ABC

nicole512

14. On Desiree Hartsock's season, when Brooks broke up with her during Fantasy Suite Week, even though it was obvious that Des was going to choose him.

ABC

bunniesandfeminism

15. Also on Jake Pavelka's season, when Jake and Vienna had their very public and very messy breakup after the season aired.

ABC

You can watch the full breakup video here.

ericaa4eb14cd39

16. Finally, on Bachelor in Paradise, when Chad Johnson gave us the four most iconic words in Bach history:

ABC

ehisosifo1

