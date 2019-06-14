TV and Movies

23 TV Shows That Had Such Potential, But Ended Up Disappointing Almost Everyone

Three words: The Walking Dead

Nothing is more exciting than seeing a promo for a new show and having some HIGH expectations.

But then, nothing is worse than starting said show and having it be great in the beginning, only for it to turn to utter shit.

Well, this week in Redditland, user runchanlfc asked "What 'potentially great' TV show had the worst ending?" These responses will have you nodding your head in agreement.

Here are some of the best responses:

1. Dexter

2. That '70s Show

3. Heroes

4. Riverdale

5. Danny Phantom

6. How I Met Your Mother

7. Scrubs

8. Freaks and Geeks

9. The Walking Dead

10. True Blood

11. King of Queens

12. Homeland

13. Smallville

14. Alphas

15. American Horror Story

16. Scream Queens

17. The United States of Tara

18. Game of Thrones

19. Arrested Development

20. Lost

21. Gilmore Girls

22. Sons of Anarchy

23. And finally, Friends

