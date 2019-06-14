Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Nothing is more exciting than seeing a promo for a new show and having some HIGH expectations. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF NBC But then, nothing is worse than starting said show and having it be great in the beginning, only for it to turn to utter shit. Well, this week in Redditland, user runchanlfc asked "What 'potentially great' TV show had the worst ending?" These responses will have you nodding your head in agreement. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF NBC Here are some of the best responses: 1. Dexter Showtime "They got back on track with Season 7, only to almost purposefully completely derail everything in Season 8. Not one character had a satisfying arc. It would have been AMAZING to see Dexter have to face his actions or to see how his co-workers would react to the news or to see him on the run from the police. Instead we get Dex becoming a lumberjack."—ScreamingGordita 2. That '70s Show Fox "Remember when Eric Foreman stopped being a character on That '70s Show?"—Shadow-Vision 3. Heroes NBC "This show went off the rails after Season 2. So disappointing!"—flyerflew 4. Riverdale The CW "This show really went to shit after the first season, IMO."—damn_boy 5. Danny Phantom Nickelodeon "What sucked was that they laid some pretty cool groundwork for what could have been in the next season, but they were unfortunately cancelled. It would have been amazing to see some more team stuff, but it ended early. Most of the characters didn't even have speaking roles in the last few episodes because their series wrap-up was so last minute."—jpterodacty 6. How I Met Your Mother CBS "They ruined the entire show with the final several minutes of the last episode."—openletter8 7. Scrubs NBC "The last season is so bad that most people refuse to accept that it even exists."—Sea_salt_icecream 8. Freaks and Geeks NBC "The ending could have been a good set up for Season 2, but you can't have a Season 2 if your show gets cancelled."—gt35r 9. The Walking Dead AMC "It's not over yet, but it's really gone downhill." —morecomplete 10. True Blood HBO "The last season seemed rushed."—LeDesordreCestMoi138 11. King of Queens CBS "I hated the ending. This was a 'feel good' show throughout the years. The way it ended just left a huge sour taste in my mouth."—12vElectronics 12. Homeland Showtime "Season 1 was some of the best television I have ever seen. The rest turned into a pretty cliche intelligence vs. terrorist show."—WooIWorthWaIIaby 13. Smallville The WB "I think the most disappointing ending for me was Smallville's. Honestly, in general, it was a show I was super hyped for but, it never lived up to its potential."—Kingsnake661 14. Alphas SyFy "Their plan for Season 3 had me crying from frustration."—whatnofood 15. American Horror Story FX "I stopped watching after Freak Show, but I always noticed that the stories were always super interesting and creative...until the season finales hit. Each of the four seasons I watched seemed like there was something missing from them, like the main story didn't fully connect with the ending."—cbradbury505 16. Scream Queens FOX "The show was awesome...until the last episode of Season 1. The ending was so lazy and didn't fit. Season 2 was pretty bad, but it had some funny moments. The show could have been so much more."—Viperbunny 17. The United States of Tara Showtime "Such a promising 1 1/2 seasons, then it just fell apart. I don't even recall how it ended, just the disappointment I felt when it did."—almillarskovich 18. Game of Thrones HBO "It goes without saying."—stopmotionporn 19. Arrested Development FOX "The first three seasons are some of the best television of all time, in my opinion, but 4 and 5 just feel depressed and devoid of life."—NotSteve333 20. Lost ABC "I will never not be upset about this show."—e2346437 21. Gilmore Girls The WB "Loved the show, though the last season was kinda meh. BUT that last episode? Completely killed the magic. People broke character, there were different sets, characters rushed their lines...to this day, I can't bring myself to watch another episode."—RedWicke 22. Sons of Anarchy FX "The amount of loose ends they were trying to tie up was total B.S."—bziddy 23. And finally, Friends NBC "I love the show and watch re-runs constantly... but the older I get the more disappointed I am that Rachel didn’t go to Paris. She gave up an amazing, once in a life time job opportunity for Ross. 