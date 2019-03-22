back to top
TVAndMovies

"Supernatural" Is Finally Ending And The SPNFamily Is In Shambles

Carry on, my wayward sons.

Posted on
Ehis Osifo
Ehis Osifo
BuzzFeed Staff

Earlier today, Jensen Ackles posted this video on his Instagram, announcing that Season 15 of Supernatural will be the final season.

instagram.com

You can catch the rest of the video here.

Live footage of me reacting to this news:

I...don&#x27;t know what to do.
The CW

I...don't know what to do.

Jared, Jensen, and Misha shared some touching words that left me sniffling at my desk.

My life as well, Jensen. My life as well.
instagram.com

My life as well, Jensen. My life as well.

Like, do you hear my heart breaking?

Not as many tears as I&#x27;m crying right now!
instagram.com

Not as many tears as I'm crying right now!

I am not the only one devastated by this news:

supernatural is ending and i’m so unbelievably sad. it’s been a part of my life for YEARS now. ik it’s just a tv show but it’s also not. this really hits home. i’m so so proud of everything they’ve accomplished and everyone. spn family will never die #SPNFamiIy 🖤😭😭😭🖤
maddi☽ // reggies first reject @teenagerejectt

supernatural is ending and i’m so unbelievably sad. it’s been a part of my life for YEARS now. ik it’s just a tv show but it’s also not. this really hits home. i’m so so proud of everything they’ve accomplished and everyone. spn family will never die #SPNFamiIy 🖤😭😭😭🖤

Reply Retweet Favorite
Supernatural is ending after 15 years and i wanna go crawl in a cave. 😭 #SPNFamiIy
rocky🌙👑 @whispersofstew

Supernatural is ending after 15 years and i wanna go crawl in a cave. 😭 #SPNFamiIy

Reply Retweet Favorite
CARRY ON MY WAYWARD SON FOR THERE'LL BE PEACE WHEN YOU ARE DONE LAY YOUR WEARY HEAD TO REST DON'T YOU CRY NO MORE #Supernatural
THANK YOU, SUPERNATURAL @destielsjack

CARRY ON MY WAYWARD SON FOR THERE'LL BE PEACE WHEN YOU ARE DONE LAY YOUR WEARY HEAD TO REST DON'T YOU CRY NO MORE #Supernatural

Reply Retweet Favorite
Supernatural coming to an end ironically seems like a sign of the Apocalypse.
Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 @Jody_Houser

Supernatural coming to an end ironically seems like a sign of the Apocalypse.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I thought #Supernatural would outlive us all. Carry on, wayward sons, there'll be peace when you are done. 😭 #spnfamily
Kaleah Young @kaleahyoung13

I thought #Supernatural would outlive us all. Carry on, wayward sons, there'll be peace when you are done. 😭 #spnfamily

Reply Retweet Favorite
Supernatural is not eternal? Hell of a plot twist.
Mo Ryan @moryan

Supernatural is not eternal? Hell of a plot twist.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Our fave trio left us with these parting words that, quite frankly, fucked me up.

No. Thank YOU.
instagram.com

No. Thank YOU.

So, carry on my wayward sons. We will not cry because it is over, but smile because it happened.

The CW
Looks like there are no comments yet.
Be the first to comment!
|
Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App