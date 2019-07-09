It wasn't too long ago when Jed was reassuring Hannah B. that he was here for "the right reasons."
So when Haley all but CONFIRMED that Jed was there for all the wrong reasons, Bach Nation was not here for it.
Since these allegations, it's been crickets from Jed. UNTIL NOW. Jed has broken his silence with this oddly timed Instagram post.
Now obviously I want everyone to be safe — physically and mentally — and berating the fellow Bach men, Hannah B., and Jed's family isn't cool.
HOWEVER! Despite asking for people to back off in this iOS press release of his, Jed said...absolutely nothing else.
"I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for you patience and kindness until then."
I truly am confused why, after the premiere of his hometown date where the Wyatts were down right RUDE to Hannah B., he posted this. Why didn’t he do a better job at addressing his cheating allegations?
Also, where was his kindness for Hannah? I think it's pretty kind to NOT CHEAT* ON SOMEONE.
To me, this just seems like ill-timed damage control. Like, if you didn't cheat, I would think you would be able to say so?
I'm not the only one who thinks Jed is grade-A sus:
Overall, this is a HOT MESS. Obvs, don't threaten the boy's family, but also that post does not exonerate you, Jed!
I would just like to simply point out that there's ONE man out there who hasn't put Hannah B. through any B.S. Just sayin'.