The Legendary Harrison Ford Will Be Doing Our Puppy Interview — So Time To Ask Those Questions

Han Solo's gonna be answering some questions.

Posted on
Ehis Osifo
BuzzFeed Staff
 Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

Y'all. I never thought this day would come, but alas, prayers DO get answered. The legendary Harrison Ford will be answering YOUR fan questions...

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

...whilst playing with precious pups!

LucasFilm

So, whatever questions and queries you have for the man, the myth, the legend that is Harrison Ford, speak now or forever hold your peace.

Warner Bros.

Maybe you want to know what it was like playing Indiana Jones and Han Solo, two of the most OG heartthrobs in cinema.

Paramount Pictures, LucasFilm

Perhaps you're curious about why he took the role of John Thornton in The Call of the Wild.

20th Cenury Fox

Or maybe you just want to know what good ol' Harry does in his free time!

NBC

Whatever it is, we want to know! Drop your fan questions in the comments below, and yours could be chosen for a BuzzFeed post or video!

