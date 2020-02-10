The Legendary Harrison Ford Will Be Doing Our Puppy Interview — So Time To Ask Those Questions

Y'all. I never thought this day would come, but alas, prayers DO get answered. The legendary Harrison Ford will be answering YOUR fan questions... Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images ...whilst playing with precious pups! Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF LucasFilm So, whatever questions and queries you have for the man, the myth, the legend that is Harrison Ford, speak now or forever hold your peace. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Warner Bros. Maybe you want to know what it was like playing Indiana Jones and Han Solo, two of the most OG heartthrobs in cinema. Paramount Pictures, LucasFilm Perhaps you're curious about why he took the role of John Thornton in The Call of the Wild. 20th Cenury Fox Or maybe you just want to know what good ol' Harry does in his free time! Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF NBC Whatever it is, we want to know! Drop your fan questions in the comments below, and yours could be chosen for a BuzzFeed post or video!